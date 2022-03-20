GEORGIA STATE 7, UALR 4

Georgia State pounded five solo home runs Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, pulling away from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to claim the series win.

UALR (10-7, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) jumped out to a 2-0 on an Eldrige Figueroa RBI triple and a sacrifice fly. But Georgia State (13-6, 2-0) answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the third, then followed a Trojans score with two more solo homers in the fourth.

The Panthers went ahead with a fourth solo home run in the bottom of the fifth and never trailed again. UALR third baseman Nathan Lyons led the Trojans, logging three singles in as many at-bats to go along with a walk.