The world in brief: 12 migrants drown off Tunisian coast





12 migrants drown off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 12 unidentified migrants found washed up on the coast Friday, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which closely follows migration.

The group said Saturday that the migrants drowned in a shipwreck off the Tunisian coast while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the shores of Italy.

The bodies found on Nabeul Beach in northeastern Tunisia were transported to a regional hospital morgue for DNA testing to determine nationalities and ages.

Since the beginning of 2022, several people have drowned off the coast of the North African country, and officials have noted an increase in the number of attempted crossings from North Africa toward the Italian peninsula, one of the main entry points into Europe for migrants.

Last year, nearly 1,300 migrants died or disappeared in the central Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Japan plans $42B investment in India

NEW DELHI -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will invest $42 billion in India over the next five years in a deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade.

Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi during his maiden visit to India since assuming office. The two leaders held talks ranging from economy to security cooperation.

In a media statement, Kishida said the investment plan will bring huge benefits for several industries, from the development of urban infrastructure to green energy.

Kishida also said the two sides reaffirmed Japan and India's commitment to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region and held discussions over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. [The] Russian attack is a serious matter as it has shaken international norms," he said.

India says ties with Japan are key to stability in the region. The two nations, along with the United States and Australia, are members of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as "the Quad" that is countering China's rising influence in Asia.

India is the only Quad member that has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin.

Japan, meanwhile, has imposed financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on high-tech products.

Kishida will end his India visit today.

Bulgaria kicks out 10 Russian diplomats

Bulgaria expelled 10 Russian diplomats in a move that underscored strained relations with one of the Kremlin's closest allies within the European Union.

The diplomats were declared personae non gratae on Friday for carrying out activities that contradicted the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said in a statement. They have 72 hours to leave the country.

The Black Sea nation, a NATO member that has a history of close economic and cultural ties with Moscow, imports almost all of its gas from Russia and operates a Soviet-era nuclear plant that uses Russian fuel.

The move takes place amid a string of diplomatic expulsions among eastern European EU and NATO members. Over the past two years, the government in Sofia has expelled several Russian diplomats over accusations of espionage in collaboration with Bulgarian defense officials.

Newly found Egyptian tombs displayed

CAIRO -- Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.

The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom -- a period spanning roughly from around 2700 B.C. to 2200 B.C., as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archaeologists started excavating the site in September. The tombs, he said, were for senior officials including regional rulers and palace supervisors in ancient Egypt.

"All of those five tombs are well-painted, well-decorated. Excavations did not stop. We are planning to continue our excavations. We believe that we can find more tombs in this area," he told reporters.

The tombs were found near the Step Pyramid of Djoser, in the Saqqara Necropolis, 15 miles southwest of Cairo.

Footage shared on the ministry's social media pages showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls were seen decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of sacred animals and afterlife items used by ancient Egyptians.

The Saqqara site is part of a a sprawling necropolis at Egypt's ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.









Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, views hieroglyphics inside a recently discovered tomb Saturday near the famed Step Pyramid in Saqqara, Egypt.











