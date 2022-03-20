Hogs drop ‘Cats for 10th straight









FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks dealt Kentucky the two-out blues on Saturday to notch a 9-3 series-winning victory.

The University of Arkansas scored eight of its runs with two outs to support freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (4-1), who allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks on 92 pitches through 6 innings. Smith struck out seven.

The Razorbacks (15-3, 2-0 SEC) won their tenth consecutive game before a crowd of 10,300 at Baum-Walker Stadium, with some of them sticking around to watch the last few minutes of the Arkansas basketball team's 53-48 win over New Mexico State on the video board.

Arkansas will go for a sweep of the Wildcats (14-6) in today's noon game.

"We just kept battling at the plate and drawing walks and getting two-out hits and two-out rallies," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We just felt with the way the ball was carrying that no lead was safe."

Robert Moore drove in three runs for the second consecutive game and Braydon Webb and Peyton Stovall hit home runs to charge the Arkansas offense.

"This is why I came here, for nights like these," said Stovall, who is riding an 11-game hitting streak. "The atmosphere is unbelievable."

Arkansas scored in each of the first four innings to build an 8-2 lead, knocking lefty starter Magdiel Cotto (1-1) out in the process. Moore put the Hogs on top in the first inning with a double to left field to cap a rally that started with Michael Turner's two-out double and Chris Lanzilli's walk.

Cotto allowed three runs, two in the first and one on Webb's solo home run to left field in the second that was the only Arkansas run scored with less than two outs. Webb's second home run of the year gave Arkansas the lead for good.

The Wildcats brought right-hander Ryan Hagenow out of the bullpen with two outs in the second and Cayden Wallace greeted him with a first-pitch laser up the middle for a single. Stovall made him pay four pitches later with a two-run shot over the wall in right-center field for a 5-2 Arkansas lead.

Jalen Battles plated Lanzilli with a two-out single off the glove of third baseman Chase Estep in the third.

In the fourth, Moore and Brady Slavens drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded off Hagenow to make it an 8-2 game.

"Great job with two outs," Van Horn said. "A couple of them were forced in by walks. But that was just a really, really good inning. It looked like they were going to have a pretty quick inning and the next thing you know they're changing pitchers and they walking a couple of guys in."

Battles completed the Hogs' scoring in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to bring home Turner, who had reached on a single and advanced on Lanzilli's single and a Moore walk.

Zebulon Vermillion relieved in the seventh and walked his first batter, catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba, before mowing down the final nine Wildcat batters, including a strikeout of Rubalcaba to end the game. Vermillion, who has not allowed an earned run in nine innings, notched his first save.

"My stuff felt really good in the bullpen," Vermillion said. "If I could just trust myself to attack the zone good things would happen and they did."

Van Horn said Vermillion's work saved the Hogs' pen for today's finale.

"That's the Vermillion we need now because that was really good to see," he said. "He's a guy who has experience. ... We had him penciled to go in first, no matter what the score is and that's what we did. And we said let him go and he can save some guys for tomorrow and he did it."

Smith got out of a first inning jam by inducing a 4-6-3 double play from Adam Fogel that was started by Moore's stop of the hot grounder behind the second-base bag.

The first and second innings were the only ones Smith was put in a real bind.

The Wildcats scored two runs on four singles in the second inning. Catcher Alonzo Rubacaba hit a fly ball RBI single into no-man's land in right field that glanced off a sliding Lanzilli's glove, and Ryan Ritter hit a run-scoring single off the shortstop Battle's glove. Those hits plated Hunter Jump and Daniel Harris, who opened the inning with consecutive singles.

Jump hit a solo home run off Smith with one out in the sixth to make it 8-3.

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Kentucky

WHEN Noon today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Kentucky 14-6 (0-2 SEC); Arkansas 15-3 (2-0)

STARTING PITCHERS Kentucky TBA; Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 4.35 ERA)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS

Arkansas RHP Zebulon Vermillion notched a three-inning save, his first since March 6 last season against Murray State. Arkansas. Vermillion has notched one save in each of his five seasons. … RF Chris Lanzilli extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a sixth-inning single to center field. Razorbacks 1B Peyton Stovall extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a second inning two-run homer. … Standout defensive efforts started on the first play of the game, as Arkansas CF Braydon Webb ran to the wall in right-center made an over-the-shoulder catch before ramming his right shoulder into the wall to rob Ryan Ritter of a hit. … Kentucky RF Adam Fogler made a strong defensive play on with a running, leaping catch at the wall on Arkansas’ leadoff hitter Cayden Wallace in the first inning.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Kentucky*, noon

WEDNESDAY, vs. Omaha#

FRIDAY at Missouri*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Missouri*, 2 p.m.

* SEC game

# Kauffman Stadium, K.C.





Arkansas starter Hagen Smith improved to 4-1 as he went 6 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs while walking 3 and striking out 7 in the Razorbacks’ 9-3 victory over Kentucky on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





