Hogs have share of newcomers

Early enrollee freshmen (including walk-ons)

RB 6 Rashod Dubinion

TE 9 Tyrus Washington

DB 21 Jaylen Lewis

DB 22 Anthony Brown

RB 25 James Jointer

P 31 Max Fletcher

TE 34 Hunter Talley

LB 35 Mani Powell

LB 36 Jordan Crook

LB 41 Logan Moss

LB 44 Kaden Henley

LS 48 Eli Stein

DE 55 JJ Hollingsworth

OL 59 Eli Henderson

OL 72 Andrew Chamblee

OL 76 E’Marion Harris

WR 81 Quincey McAdoo

TE 87 Dax Courtney

Transfers

CB 3 Dwight McGlothern

DB 7 Latavious Brini

WR 9 Jaden Haselwood

QB 10 Cade Fortin

DE 40 Landon Jackson

LB 42 Drew Sanders

7 added walk-ons

WR Phillip Anderson

WR Tyler Burton

PK James Carruth

RB Dennis Daniels

WR Kalil Girault

DL Roy Patterson

DB Drew Winn

FAYETTEVILLE -- Evolving roster trends and NCAA regulations have created an interesting dynamic for University of Arkansas spring football in 2022.

The Razorbacks under third-year Coach Sam Pittman have an influx of newcomers that includes a school-record 18 early enrollee freshmen, a half-dozen transfers, and a handful of players who earned a spot on the spring roster from a recent tryout.

That's at least 31 players who have not been through a full segment of on-field practices in the Cardinal and Cream, more than a quarter of the current roster.

The six transfers come with a measure of hype. They are receiver Jaden Haselwood (Oklahoma), linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive backs Latavious Brini (Georgia) and Dwight McGlothern (LSU), defensive end Landon Jackson (LSU) and quarterback Cade Fortin (South Florida).

All but Jackson, who is recovering from injury, have been on the field during spring drills.

The first four of those players have made their presence felt, even in first- and second-team work during the first three practices, while Fortin has repped as high as third team in the quarterback rotation with KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Lucas Coley.

Some of the freshmen have also been taking snaps with the second team already.

"I think that's the beauty of how we practice," Pittman said regarding quick rises by players who haven't had their playbooks very long. "If you're a freshman you are going to get an opportunity, especially in the spring, to play for us. We're going to find out what you can do."

Pittman went down the list of newcomers who have impressed him, starting with offensive tackles Andrew Chamblee and E'Marion Harris.

"I like the two you tackles," he said. "I think they've done a nice job for us on offense. I've really been impressed with tailback [Rashod] Dubinion. I think he's a good football player and I think he can turn into an excellent football player. [Tight end ] Tyrus Washington is coming on each and every day."

Pinion said redshirt freshman Cam Ball has reshaped his body and gotten off to a great start in 2022 in winter conditioning and the pre-spring walk-throughs.

"You talk about the young guys in the secondary ... Jaylen Lewis has looked good," he said. "And certainly [linebacker] Jordan Crook is one who has really stood out on defense. He and Kaden Henley made some plays [Wednesday] as well and you have a pool of guys that we certainly believe are going to help us tremendously on defense."

Despite the large number of newcomers, the pace, intensity and physicality of spring drills have not suffered through the first week of the spring session, which ended Wednesday with the first workout in regular shoulder pads.

Coaches have not had to stop or pause a period due to missed assignments or other breakdowns, partly thanks to the NCAA allowed walk-throughs that were tacked on to winter conditioning drills.

When the Razorbacks hold their open scrimmage on April 16, they will have a roster full of new jersey numbers, particularly since several veterans also changed numbers.

Single-digit jersey numbers are on trend, with Haselwood starting his Arkansas career in No. 9, and defensive backs McGlothern (3) and Brini (7) and the freshman Washington (8) also wearing single digits.

Among returning players, Ball, who had been No. 92 last year, switched to No. 5, and Taurean Carter, in 91 last season, is now in 9.

Pittman summed up the pack of 18 early enrollee freshmen heading into spring drills.

"I like the group," Pittman said. "They're blue-collar, hard-working kids. I've really been impressed with those guys."

Defensive back Anthony Brown of Milan, Tenn., had an interception of Coley during 7-on-7 work last week.

Haselwood battled through a shoulder issue suffered on Tuesday and has shown flashes of the five-star talent he earned during his prep career at Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School in metro Atlanta where Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith was formerly the head coach.

Pittman was asked on Wednesday if Haselwood could be "the man" at receiver.

"Ha, well, it's early," Pittman said, laughing. "I think he'll be pretty good."

Pittman told a story of watching Haselwood's long-stride running style on an end around, possibly a product of his high school hurdling prowess.

"The yards he was striding were going by really fast," he said. "I watched it on tape. I think that he has great hands, things of that nature. I think that he'll be a really good player for us, yes."