Huskies, Bueckers return to old form

STORRS, Conn. -- Paige Bueckers was back in the starting lineup and No. 2 seed UConn once again dominated its opposition in an NCAA Tournament opener.

Bueckers scored 12 points as UConn began its run toward a 12th NCAA Tournament title with an 83-38 first-round rout of No. 15 seed Mercer on Saturday in the Bridgeport Regional.

Last season's national player of the year played 24 minutes, the most in six games since coming back from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months. She hit five of her seven shots from the floor and also had five assists and four rebounds.

Bueckers said she's getting more and more confident in her game.

"I think ever since the end of the Big East Tournament I've just tried to lock in mentally and physically and trying to do whatever I have to do, cut certain stuff out and just really lock in on this next month," Bueckers said.

"Just getting my body prepared, my mind prepared, and I think in the last 10 days I really locked in on that."

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 13 points to lead the Huskies (26-5) who opened the tournament with a win for an NCAA record 28th consecutive time. Dorka Juhasz added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Shannon Titus had 12 points to lead Mercer (23-7), which was making its fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and came in on a 12-game winning streak. The Southern Conference champion Bears have never won an NCAA Tournament game.

The Huskies led 43-23 at halftime, then shut out Mercer 20-0 in the third quarter.

UCF 69, FLORIDA 52

STORRS, Conn. -- Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and No. 7 seed UCF beat in-state rival Florida for the first time after 26 consecutive losses.

Diamond Battles added 18 points and Masseny Kaba had 14 for the Knights (26-3).

Nina Rickards had 17 points and Zippy Broughton added 12 for injury-riddled Florida (21-11), which played the second half without center Faith Dut. She went down just before halftime with a right leg injury.

N.C. STATE 96,

LONGWOOD 68

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raina Perez scored 16 points as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood.

Perez made seven of her eight shots for N.C. State, which won a program-record 30th game this season. Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Elissa Cunane tallied 13 points and seven boards. Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd added 12 points apiece.

Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin.

KANSAS STATE 50,

WASHINGTON STATE 40

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ayoka Lee had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 9 Kansas State overcame a frustrating defensive scheme to outlast No. 8 Washington State

Lee, a second-team AP All-America selection, made just one shot from the floor in the first half but rallied in the second to lead the Wildcats (20-11) to their first tournament victory since 2017. Brylee Glenn added 14 points for Kansas State.

Washington State (19-11) was powered by Charlisse Leger-Walker's 20 points on offense. Ula Motuga grabbed 14 rebounds and scored five points.

The Wildcats didn't allow the Cougars to make a field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

INDIANA 85,

CHARLOTTE 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points to lead Indiana past Charlotte on the Hoosiers' home court.

Serving as hosts for the first time in the women's tournament, the third-seeded Hoosiers (23-8) used a 22-2 run across a nearly six-minute, first-half stretch to blow the game open.

The 6-3 junior forward and second-team All-Big Ten selection made 9 of 15 shots to help IU shoot 54.7%. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Grace Berger added 18 points.

Octavia Jett-Wilson's 19 points led the 49ers (22-9), who shot 37%.

PRINCETON 69,

KENTUCKY 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Abby Meyers had career-high 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to its second-ever NCAA Tournament win, beating sixth-seeded Kentucky.

Kaitlyn Chen added 17 points for the Tigers (25-4), who have won 18 in a row and never trailed after the first quarter.

Three-time All-American Rhyne had 17 points to lead the Wildcats (19-12), who entered the tournament winners of 10 in a row, the last three against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Dre'una Edwards added 16 points and 12 rebounds, but the redshirt junior made just 6 of 15 shots as Kentucky shot just 35.7%

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, shoots over Mercer's Shannon Titus, right, during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Connecticut's Christyn Williams (13) and Mercer's Sierra Votaw (20) reach for a rebound during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Mercer's Nigeria Harkless, left, and Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards reach for the ball during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, and Azzi Fudd, center, pressure Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Connecticut's Christyn Williams goes up to the basket as Mercer's Shannon Titus, right, defends during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) is helped off the court after she was injured during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Connecticut's Christyn Williams, left, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, back center, and Paige Bueckers, right, reach for a rebound against Mercer's Allie Thayne, center, during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)



Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa looks to shoot as Mercer's Allie Thayne, right, defends during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

