Katrina Robinson, a former Tennessee state senator expelled from office after her conviction, avoided prison time but was sentenced to a year of probation for using more than $600,000 in federal grant money on personal expenses, instead of for the Memphis nursing school she operates.

Calvin Tucker, an animal advocate known as “Black Noah” on Instagram, claims that since 2016 he has trapped, neutered and returned more than 800 cats and has found homes for 154 cats, 64 dogs, one pig and two alpacas in the Bessemer, Ala., area.

Michail Vershnin, a police officer in Mariupol, Ukraine, pleaded with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to provide a modern air-defense system to defend the city that he says “has been wiped off the face of the earth” by the Russian bombardment.

Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, said most of the lawsuits Schmitt filed against school districts over mask mandates, numbering more than 40, were dismissed because “of successful litigation” and because many districts dropped their edicts.

Lamonte McIntyre, an Arizona man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit, is seeking damages from Wyandotte County, Kan., where the 45-year-old was convicted, and a former detective who he says framed him.

Anna Murphy, a visual artist based in Chicago, worked closely with members of the Chickasaw Nation to ensure the accuracy of her design as she begins a mural of Princess Hoka, a Chickasaw woman who once owned the land that is now Oxford, Miss.

Karolina Ashion, a Ukrainian news presenter, was tapped to host a Ukrainian-language weekday news program for others who have fled the Russian invasion, German broadcaster RTL announced.

Couy Griffin, a Republican county commissioner from Tularosa, N.M., was charged with a misdemeanor campaign finance violation after refusing to register Cowboys for Trump — a group that staged horseback parades to promote former President Donald Trump’s platform — as a political committee, the state’s attorney general announced.

Trey Robinson, the son of a woman killed in a cellphone store in March 2010, called for the Douglas, Ga., community to “speak up” as the family and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hope for a breakthrough that leads to an arrest in the 12-year-old case.