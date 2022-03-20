Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 03-20-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

SHELL ROSS CO., 1100 Ohio St. Date of inspection March 15. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to throwing up or fecal matter. Corrected. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

ARTWORKS ON MAIN, 627 S. Main St. Date of opening inspection March 14. Okay to operate-permit given.

P. HAYES GROCERY, 3008 Port Road. Date of inspection March 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

AR DEPT OF CORRECTION TUCKER, 2400 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection March 11. This complaint assessment regards complaint #10100 only. 50ppm chlorine in sanitizing sink and dish machine final rinse exceeds minimum requirement.

D'CORA'S CUSTOM CAKES, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection March 3. No procedure noted for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to facility during inspection to respond to such events. Quaternary ammonium solution in the automatic dishwasher is reading 0ppm. A quaternary ammonium solution should be between 200-400ppm. Observed food packaged by facility that has no label information on the package. Label information shall include: (1) The common name of the FOOD, or an adequately descriptive identity statement, (2) a list of ingredients in descending order of predominance by weight (including any artificial colorings or preservatives), (3) An accurate declaration of the quantity of contents; and (4) The name and place of business of the manufacturer, packer, or distributor, And (5) The name of the FOOD source for each MAJOR FOOD ALLERGEN contained in the FOOD (unless the FOOD source is already part of the common or usual name of the respective ingredient).

D'CORA'S CUSTOM CAKES, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection March 9. No violations reported.

A SMALL WORLD DAY CARE CENTER, 1227 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection March 3. Observed food stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

LEON'S CATFISH & SHRIMP, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 18. Date of inspection March 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Beef was stored improperly. Beef should not be stored above shrimp. Beef was removed to next shelf. Observed no date marking. Food items must be date marked. Observed food items not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed wiping cloths lay on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Observed floor unclean, and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

AARON'S EVENT CATERING LLC, 820 S. Main St. Date of inspection March 2. Facility did not have a procedure for responding to a throwing up or diarrheal event. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to facility for responding to such events.

PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA, 3800 S. Camden Road. Date of inspection March 2. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Walls shall be cleaned as often as needed.

SAHARA SHRINE CENTER, 820 S. Main St. Date of inspection March 2. Facility did not have a procedure for responding to a throwing up or diarrheal event. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to facility for responding to such events.

QUANTITY COOKER FOOD LA, U.A.P.B. 26 Watson Blvd. Date of inspection March 1. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed no paper towels at handwashing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Paper towels were placed at handwashing sink during time of inspection.