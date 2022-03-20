Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 3-20-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Kristopher I. Huante, 22, and Erica F. Murillo, 23, both of Star City, recorded March 11.

Joseph Aaryn Nihte, 26, and Stephenie Anece Conley, 22, both of Redfield, recorded March 4.

Broderick Daivon Dyson, 34, Iniqua Walters, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 9.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Porshia Johnson v. Gregory Wright, granted March 15.

Kimmie King-Alexander v. Montrell Alexander, granted March 14.

Whitney J. Clark v. Travis J. Clark, granted March 15.

Tanesha Hodges v. Cordell Kennedy, granted March 16.

Rodrick Bell v. Kimberly Bell, granted March 16.