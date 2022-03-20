Lady Vols add to home streak





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Lady Vols made Coach Kellie Harper a winner in her first NCAA Tournament game on their home court coaching her alma mater.

Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-seeded Tennessee held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 Saturday afternoon to remain perfect opening an NCAA Tournament at home.

"All wins are good wins, especially when you get to the NCAA Tournament," Harper said.

Tennessee (24-8) improved to 24-0 in the first round at home, though the Lady Vols' first game here since 2018 was much tighter than any of the orange-clad fans wanted. The Lady Vols will play No. 12 seed Belmont in the second round Monday for a berth in the Wichita Region semifinal.

Senior Rae Burrell scored 15 after halftime, including nine in the third quarter helping Tennessee to a 57-51 lead going into the final quarter. Then the Lady Vols sealed the victory outscoring Buffalo 12-3 to open the fourth, including 10 in a row.

The Lady Vols had a very good feeling when Sara Puckett's lone three-pointer in the third bounced off the backboard and front rim before falling in.

"That's the luck of playing at home, first round of the NCAA Tournament, being able to host," Tamari Key said. "I feel like the basketball gods were just in our favor today."

Key's putback gave Tennessee its biggest lead at 73-58 with 5:09 left. Key finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Burrell finished with 19 points, and Jordan Walker added 13.

Buffalo (25-9) snapped a nine-game winning streak overall and a two-game streak in the first round of this tournament. Bulls Coach Felisha Legette-Jack called it a fun and wonderful game to be on ABC nationally.

"We weren't going to relent and neither was Tennessee," Legette-Jack said. "The fight was tremendous all the way to the last seven to eight minutes of the game. At the end of the day, that size really wore us down a little bit."

Bulls junior guard Dyaisha Fair, the nation's fourth-leading scorer, topped her scoring average with 25 points. But she was held to five in the fourth quarter. She hit a three-pointer with 9:32 left. Georgia Woolley added 15 points and seven steals.

"I know this team can compete with any team in the country, and we showed that," Fair said.

BELMONT 73,

OREGON 70, 2OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Destinee Wells knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:02 left in double overtime, and Belmont knocked off No. 5 seed Oregon (20-12) for their second consecutive win as a 12 seed to open an NCAA Tournament.

Belmont (23-7) upset 14th-ranked Gonzaga in the Texas bubble last year in the women's NCAA Tournament. With plenty of Lady Vols fans hanging around to cheer a fellow Tennessee school, the Bruins won their 13th in a row and 19th in their last 21 games overall.

This was the first double-overtime game in the NCAA Tournament since Dayton and St John's in the first round in 2013. This was a thriller from start to finish with 10 ties and Wells' go-ahead free throws was the seventh lead change and the only time Belmont led in the second overtime.

VILLANOVA 61, BYU 57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points as 11th-seeded Villanova rallied to beat No. 6 seed BYU.

Kaitlyn Oriehl added 10 points and Lucy Olsen had nine for the Wildcats, who finished second in the Big East.

Paisley Harding scored 21 points for BYU with Teagan Graham adding 11. Shaylee Gonzales was held to eight points, missing 11 of her 14 shots.

MICHIGAN 74,

AMERICAN 39

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help third-seeded Michigan beat No. 14 seed American.

Emily Kiser added 13 points and Leigha Brown had 11 for the Wolverines, who will face No. 11 seed Villanova on Monday in the second round.

American led 8-4 early before Hillmon and the Wolverines got going. Michigan scored 48 of its 74 points in the paint with Hilmon anchoring the interior offense. The Wolverines took the lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter and never relinquished it, leading by as many as 39.

Lauren Stack finished with 10 points for Patriot League champion American.

NCAA Women’s Tournament scores and schedule

All times Central

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At McKale Center

Tuscon, Ariz.

North Carolina 79, Stephen F. Austin 66

Arizona 72 vs. UNLV 67

Second Round

Today

At Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa vs. Creighton, noon

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina vs. Miami, 2 p.m.

At Hilton Coliseum

Ames, Iowa

Iowa State vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

WICHITA REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At Thompson-Boling Arena

Knoxville, Tenn.

Belmont 73, Oregon 70, 2OT

Tennessee 80, Buffalo 67

At Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Villanova 61, BYU 57

Michigan 74, American 39

Second Round

Today

At Ferrell Center

Waco, Texas

Baylor vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.

At KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, Ky.

Louisville vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

SPOKANE REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Baton Rouge

Ohio St. 63, Missouri State 56

LSU 83, Jackson St. 77

Second Round

Today

At Xfinity Center

College Park, Md.

Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

At Frank Erwin Center

Austin, Texas

Texas vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

At Stanford Maples Pavillion

Stanford, Calif.

Stanford vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

At Reynolds Coliseum

Raleigh, N.C.

NC State 96, Longwood 68

Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Notre Dame 89, UMass 78

Oklahoma vs. IUPUI (n)

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Princeton 69, Kentucky 62

Indiana 85, Charlotte 51

At XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

UCF 69, Florida 52

UConn 83, Mercer 38





Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) shoots over Buffalo center Elea Gaba (52) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Buffalo guard Dominique Camp (11) battles for the ball with Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) falls to the court as she collides with Buffalo center Elea Gaba (52) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair (2) drives past Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)











