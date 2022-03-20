Got what you wanted

You should be enjoying inflation; you created it. Those who want to see capitalism at work and prices based on supply and demand have what you thought you wanted. You have given special tax exemptions and economic incentives to 704 billionaires who have made $1.7 trillion since the pandemic began. You helped create 22.46 million millionaires in the U.S. with 110,850 worth over $50 million, and those making over $30 million increased to 610,568.

They avoid taxes with the tax loopholes passed by Congress and are supported by politicians that are supported by the rich. They control the supply and shipped our companies and natural resources to China to make higher profits for the companies and shareholders.

You supported Trump in 2020 when he pressured OPEC to decrease oil production, to increase oil prices here, and change the citizen mindset to support more drilling and pipelines. You got what you wanted and while you enjoy it, the middle class bears the brunt of taxes and struggles to survive. The middle class is declining, as is our democracy.

A few people are calling for parity in taxation and bringing our companies back, but this will not happen. Voters support the rich getting richer, the poor getting poorer, and the politicians and the masses remain apathetic and indifferent to the situation.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

NATO membership

If the U.S. were to be attacked on our soil, would all of the NATO countries give us support? It seems to me that we are not going to benefit much being a member of NATO. I would hope that our congressional delegation has given some thought to this. Right?

MIKE BEARDEN

Fayetteville

It's just not necessary

As far as I'm concerned, we can "fall back" this year and stay on Standard Time. There's plenty of daylight in the summer for whatever one would want to do. And if folks want to get up at 4 or 5 a.m., they can certainly do that.

I don't think staying on Daylight Saving Time "forever" is necessary.

SHARON KORNAS

Morrilton

Gave him confidence

Why hasn't the U.S. armed Ukraine previously? I remember a twice-impeached former president refusing to sell arms approved by Congress unless Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did Donald Trump a favor of digging up dirt on the Bidens. Trump was also trying to weaken NATO.

Those two things, more than the Afghanistan withdrawal, gave Vladimir Putin the confidence to attack Ukraine. Trump and Tucker Carlson continue to repeat Putin's disinformation; why?

ED PARKS

Rogers

Diplomacy à la Dolly

President Joe Biden needs to send Dolly Parton on a special diplomatic peace mission to meet with Vladimir Putin. I guarantee you she would not be sitting at the end of his table. She would have him eating out of her hand quickly.

Peace in Ukraine, no problem.

Dolly could even get Vladimir to tell her all the trash he has on Donald Trump. She could then pass that intel on to our own John Brummett, who would then feel a whole lot better now that Sarah Sanders is not taking his phone calls.

Ouch.

Sorry, John, you have made yourself an easy target.

TOM HARDING

Bentonville

An epidemic of lying

What is taking a beating, and it has been going on for too long, is the truth. What is replacing it and now seems to be acceptable is lying.

Everybody does it. Teachers, preachers, doctors, lawyers, mechanics, statisticians, owners, managers, husbands, wives, children and, worst of all, politicians and newscasters and journalists. Lying is now the norm.

So how do you solve this dilemma? How can you determine when someone is telling the truth and when someone is lying? Action speaks louder than words. Is that the answer? What has always been a problem with those in leadership is no one will admit they were wrong. That would be political suicide. Oh my, what has happened to our wonderful country? Is there not a reasonable solution? Yes, there is. There are those who say there is a solution. Not an immediate one, but one when acceptable by all will soon right the American Ship. Problem is, many refused to accept the solution. Of course, these naysayers have no solution to offer. They just pooh-pooh the way that is presented to solve this glaring problem.

Sad times. If we seek, we will find. So, let's start seeking.

GORDON SWAIM

North Little Rock

Invalidating, wrong

As a teenager I noticed that the thought of living out of the ordinary is scary for some people, so when they see other people who are "different" they will either (1) ignore them; surely someone else will fit their heteronormative narrative, or (2) bully them. This option varies depending on the person. I was always taught that a bully is the one who's hurting on the inside or they want to be accepted as the victim is. With that basic knowledge, I can assume that people who do bully transgender or homosexual people want to be able to have the courage they have for being out in the open, or they want to be with the person they are bullying.

Now that's just a simple breakdown of a basic psyche in a situation as such.

Bullying isn't the only thing that harms our community; the government is against us because we're different. Arkansas was one of the first states to ban transgender youth from participating in sports. This law as well as the other ones are all in a greater plan to halt transgender people to live a normal life. As an agender teenager, I see this law as tragic; it's completely invalidating and wrong.

EMPERESS BUTLER

Little Rock