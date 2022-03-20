Little Rock notebook

Mayor sets a date for annual address

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold his annual State of the City address March 28 at the auditorium of Southwest High School, according to a save-the-date the mayor’s office issued Tuesday.

“I will share how Little Rock is Growing Forward, exploring the progress that has been made under my administration, and the work still to do in 2022,” the news release said.

Scott’s previous State of the City speech was delivered as a virtual event last March because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Deadline nearing for award nominees

Little Rock is accepting nominations for the Sustain the Rock Awards through Monday.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the awards “recognize businesses, non-profits, individuals and departments/employees of the City of Little Rock who have made significant contributions to a more sustainable Little Rock.” Winners will be selected at the Little Rock Sustainability Commission’s meeting later this month.

Individuals can fill out nomination forms at the following link: littlerock.gov/residents/sustainability-office/sustain-the-rock-awards/.

Payment approved for use of ballroom

A resolution to pay the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau for the use of the William Grant Still Ballroom in the Robinson Center was approved during a meeting Tuesday as part of the Little Rock Board of Directors’ consent agenda.

City directors held their weekly meetings in the ballroom through much of the covid-19 pandemic. They have since moved to the Centre at University Park.

The resolution authorized the city manager to pay invoices from the visitors bureau totaling $228,900.

According to the resolution’s text, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse the city for the expenses.

Applicants sought for intern program

The city of Little Rock is accepting applications for the Summer Youth Employment Opportunity, in which interns ages 16-21 will be provided with up to six weeks of paid part-time employment.

Participants will earn $11 an hour, according to a job posting. The last day to apply is March 31. Spots are limited to individuals who reside in the city.

Residents can apply at governmentjobs.com.

During a weekly briefing on crime Wednesday, Community Resources Manager Michael Sanders noted that the city was also recruiting business applicants willing to serve as work sites and host one or more young people.