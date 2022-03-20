LIVE! in NWA: Turnbow Concert Series Begins April 28 In Downtown Springdale





The Downtown Springdale Alliance has announced its LIVE! at Turnbow season, a free concert series featuring musicians from across Northwest Arkansas. The outdoor events take place at Turnbow Park, adjacent to the downtown Springdale dining district, where audiences can grab a bite to eat or a drink. According to Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, the community can expect to hear a variety of musicians and bands "including exciting collaborations with local nonprofit music organizations The House of Songs and City Sessions."

LIVE! at Turnbow takes place on the last Thursday of the month April through October. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Headliners announced so far are:

April 28 -- Modeling

May 26 -- Jeff Horton Band

June 30 -- TBA

July 28 -- Jukebox Confession

Aug. 25 -- House of Songs Presents

Sept. 29 -- Big Piph

Oct. 27 -- City Sessions Presents

"There is nothing better than live music, and Turnbow Park is an ideal setting for an outdoor concert," Dabbs says. "It's right off the Razorback Greenway, making it easy to walk and bike there. It's spacious, with plenty of seating, and it's an easy walk to grab a bite to eat or drink from one of our bars and restaurants. And this season is going to be spectacular – what a lineup!"

LIVE! at Turnbow is presented by the Tyson Family Foundation. Supporting sponsors include Legacy National Bank and Springdale Parks & Recreation. Details can be found at downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Leif Vollebeck with special guest Dosh performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($25-$240) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St.; Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25) fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

• Ben Harris plays at 5 p.m. March 23; Project 1268 performs at 8 p.m. March 25; Effron White with Lauren Blaine collaborate at 7 p.m. March 26 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Arkansauce warms up the stage at 8:30 p.m. for Yonder Mountain String Band on March 23 ($25-$30); Bootleg Royale with Honey Collective and Stunna play at 8:30 March 24 ($10); happy hour with Buddy Shute and the Motivators starts at 6:30 p.m. ($7) then Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion with Rachel Ammons continues the tunes at 8:30 p.m. March 25 ($10-$12); Forgotten Space jams at 7 p.m. March 26 ($20); Bones of the Earth with Mud Lung and TV Preacher get loud at 7 p.m. March 27 ($10); doors open at 7 p.m. for Tia Verdes March 28 ($20-95) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Dirrty Blu and The Salesman start at 8 p.m. March 26 ($5) at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Duke Deuce performs at 6 p.m March 31 ($22.50 and up); Dial Up starts at 6 p.m. April 1 ($12.50 and up); Blue Oyster Cult plays at 6 p.m. April 2 ($30 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Allison Grace Duo performs at 6:30 p.m. March 24 and Trevor Patterson plays at 6:30 p.m March 25 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St., facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict

• Chris Colton and Joint Custody play at 8 p.m. March 26 ($12-15); Honcho Music Song Swap featuring Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly, Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury happens at 7 p.m. April 2 ($10-$13) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Steel Panther rocks out at 7 p.m. March 22 ($29-$42.50); Laine Hardy tickets are $20-$39 for his March 25 show at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Patti Steel plays at 6 p.m. March 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider

LOWELL

• Seinfield's Steve Hytner will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 1 & 2 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• It's in the Air: Yuni Wa & Rodney Block Jazz Project happens at 6:30 p.m. March 26, CACHE studios, 1004 SE 5th St, Bentonville,

• Amy Winehouse Experience featuring Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guest Alyssa Galvan will begin at 8 p.m. March 26 ($25-$45) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Jenna and Tony play live at 7 p.m. March 25 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing/events

ROGERS

• Buddy Shute & Mark McGee perform at 7 p.m. March 24; Roby Pantall Trio plays at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at Moonbroch Pub 117 Walnut St. in Rogers.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Sad Daddy plays at 7 p.m. March 25; Patti Smith and Michael Tisdale perform at 7 p.m. March 26; a Mountain Music Fam Jam hosted by Skye Pollard starts at 5 p.m. March 27 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Chucky Waggs and The Company of Raggs returns for a 9 p.m. show March 25; High Thoughts present High With Friends: A Gathering of the Kind featuring Sid 'High Thoughts' High, The Ariels' David Burks and Karen Singleton, Joel Walker, Daniel Redmond, Skye Pollard and Family Holler ($5) 7 p.m. March 26 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• George Brothers play at 8 p.m. March 24; Paul Bogart plays at 9 p.m. March 25 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma, April 1; Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl, April 9; tickets for Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal, April 15; Black Stone Cherry, April 30; Dylan Scott, May 13; at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are $34.50 to $60 for the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan with two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 30 at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Jon Lovitz, June 9-11; Kevin Nealon, Sept. 9-10; Bruce Bruce, Dec. 9-11 at The Grove Comedy Club, grovecomedy.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Brian Regan coming to the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. June 12. waltonartscenter.org

• Tickets are on sale for Cody Jinks, May 27; "Black Panther" Live in Concert conducted by Anthony Parnther April 15; Big Time Rush, Aug. 2; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; ZZ Top, June 29 ; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; Maverick City Music is bringing their Kingdom tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, July 13; OneRepublic, Aug. 9; Incubus with special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls, Aug. 16; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13; at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, amptickets.com.

• Tickets went on sale March 18 for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

