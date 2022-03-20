LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Kentucky Game 3

Arkansas 0, Kentucky 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Jaxon Wiggins was strong in the first inning. He issued a two-out walk to Jacob Plastiak, but struck out Hunter Jump to end the inning.

Wiggins struck out two in the inning and also got Chase Estep to pop up. Estep, who entered the series with a .471 average, is 1 for 9 this weekend.

Pregame

Weather-wise, this is the best day yet for an Arkansas baseball game this year. It will be in the mid 70s and sunny.

Jaxon Wiggins will start for the Razorbacks today. He has had a relatively good season to this point, but he struggled with command last week.

Kentucky will throw left hander Tyler Bosma, who missed a start last week with some tightness.

Arkansas will keep the same starting lineup in the field today.