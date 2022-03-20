Local Notes: OLLI, Hope Cancer Support, Lupus Walk

Lupus Walk

The 26th Annual Norma Lampert Memorial Lupus Springers 5K Race and Walk to End Lupus fundraiser will be held May 21 starting at 8 a.m. at Mid-America Park, National Park College, Commons Room 205, 101 College Drive in Hot Springs. Registration is from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

5K racers can receive a trophy and must wear a black number. The race consists of walking (competitive), running and wheelchair. Walk to End Lupus consists of walkers only (non-competitive) and racers must wear a red number; participants cannot win a trophy. All participants can win a drawing prize.

Entry fee is $40 each before May 19 or $45 after.

Information: lupus-arkansas.com or (501) 525-9380, (800) 294-8878 or lupusarkansas@gmail.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

WelcomeHealth

WelcomeHealth recently received $30,000 from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation which will pay for program expenses, including supplies and wages as well as overhead expenses.

During the 2022 Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation grant year, WelcomeHealth will provide oral health screenings and dental extraction services to eliminate pain and suffering, as well as oral health education to increase patients' oral health literacy.

"In 1988, Dr. Roberts and I recognized the prevalent need for dental care for our low-income community members, and we started the dental extraction clinic at Northwest Arkansas Free Health Center (now WelcomeHealth). Throughout the years, funding has proven to be a crucial part of the process and I, the staff, board of directors and other volunteers are grateful for the continued financial assistance given by Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation", says longtime oral surgeon volunteer, Dr. J.B. Hays. "We are grateful to do our part to improve oral health in the northwestern part of the state, thanks to significant annual funds given by this grantor!"

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation seeks to expand access to oral health care in underserved areas. Grant recipients were selected based on the innovation of the proposed project and its potential impact on the oral health of Arkansans.

"We are proud to recognize the work being done by WelcomeHealth by selecting it as one of our grant recipients," said Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. "By increasing access to dental care, we can help improve the oral and overall health and well-being of children and adults by preventing serious health issues down the road."

Information: welcomehealthnwa.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has listed the following upcoming classes:

• March 21 – Experience Urban Wilderness in Style and Comfort with a visit to Bentonville's new Coler Mountain Reserve. Expect to see old growth forest and spring ephemeral wildflowers. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Coler Mountain Preserve Trail, Bentonville. $25 member (drive yourself), $40 member (ride OLLI van), $40 nonmember (drive yourself), $55 nonmember (ride OLLI van.)

• March 24, 31; April 7, 14, 21, 28; May 5, 12, 19, 26 – Yoga For Healthy Living. The slow, exact movements practiced in Yoga will enhance strength, eliminate joint stiffness, restore flexibility and range of motion, improve agility and balance. Mt. Sequoyah. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $69 members, $84 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.