LSU takes over late to top Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Khayla Pointer capped a 26-point performance with a tiebreaking three-pointer in the final minute, and No. 3 seed LSU rallied from 10 points down in the final 4:42 to outlast Jackson State 83-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Jailin Cherry scored 24 for LSU (26-5), hitting several key baskets during a stirring comeback that halted Jackson State's winning streak at 21 and prevented what was nearly the first victory by a No. 14 seed or a Southwestern Athletic Conference team in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Miya Crump scored 21 points for Jackson State (23-7), which erased a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and pulled further ahead in the fourth. Ameshya Williams-Holliday also had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jackson State had tied the game at 77 when Daja Woodard put back Keshuna Luckett's missed free throw with 1:10 to go.

As time ran out, Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey, who left Baylor to oversee a remarkable turnaround for LSU, hugged Jackson State Coach Tomekia Reed and appeared to tell her, "I don't know how we won."

Faustine Aifuwa had 17 points and 14 rebounds for LSU, which made six of its last eight shots after having missed 15 of 18 right before its final, game-flipping flourish.

LSU appeared to be in control in the third quarter when Pointer hit a layup, followed shortly after by two free throws, to give LSU its largest lead at 47-30. But Jackson State responded with 10 consecutive points that included Luckett's second-chance layup and her three-pointer after Pointer's turnover.

Pointer briefly stemmed the tide with a layup, but Jackson State didn't let up and eventually took a 54-52 lead with an 8-0 run that began with three-pointers by Rogan and Covington and a layup by Woodard.

LSU guard Alexis Morris, playing for the first time in three games because of a Feb. 24 knee sprain, cut Jackson State's lead to 58-57 at the end of the third by making three free throws after being fouled along the perimeter by Williams-Holliday.

The game was tied at 21 in the middle of the second quarter when Faustine Aifuwa's putback ignited a 20-7 run to finish the half. Cherry scored eight consecutive during the surge, with Pointer setting up two of those baskets in transition. LSU was ahead 41-28 at halftime.

OHIO STATE 63,

MISSOURI STATE 56

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals, and No. 6 seed Ohio State overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat 11th seed Missouri State.

Sheldon also made 10 of 12 free throws for the Buckeyes (24-6), who didn't take the lead for good until Taylor Mikesell made a three-pointer from the left corner to make it 54-52 with 3:10 left.

Missouri State (25-8) got as close as 58-56 with 41 seconds left on a Brice Calip putback. But Sheldon responded with a layup and two free throws to help seal the victory for the Buckeyes.

Mikesell finished with 14 points for Ohio State, which will play LSU in the second round.

Brice Calip scored 15 points, Ifunanya Nwachukwu grabbed 17 rebounds and Abigayle Jackson scored 11 points for Missouri State.

