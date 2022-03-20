



• The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Linda Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning singer, Mayor Regina Romero announced. One of the top performers of the 1970s and a singer well into the 21st century, Ronstadt collected nearly a dozen Grammys in such categories as country, pop, Latin and children's music. She stopped singing in 2009 when Parkinson's disease robbed her of her singing voice. "Linda Ronstadt is a beloved daughter of Tucson. It is time to honor her legacy and her ability to tell the story of our culture through music," Romero said in a statement. Ronstadt arrived on the music scene in 1967 as the lead singer of the Stone Poneys, a country-folk trio that featured two of her friends from the University of Arizona in Tucson. She was influenced by the Mexican music she grew up listening to as a child in Tucson. "To me, nothing is more satisfying than going home to Tucson and singing with my dad," Ronstadt once told the Los Angeles Times. The venue will be formally renamed on May 7 during the International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert. Romero's office said Ronstadt is scheduled to be in Tucson to unveil new signage bearing her name.

• Comedian and physician Ken Jeong will be the keynote commencement speaker at the university in New Orleans where he did research for a year after going through his medical residency at a local hospital. There often are arguments about whether a speaker should be academically accomplished or a celebrity, but Jeong is both, Tulane University President Michael Fitts said in a news release. Tulane said its May 21 ceremony will be the first since the covid-19 pandemic began at which all graduates will participate in person. Jeong performed in New Orleans comedy clubs in the 1990s while working as a resident in internal medicine at the Ochsner Health system's original hospital, followed by a research fellowship at Tulane's School of Medicine. He worked as a physician for years, moonlighting in comedy clubs and as an actor.

He became a full-time actor after the huge success of the 2007 movie "Knocked Up," in which he played a burned-out doctor. He has been a judge for six seasons on "The Masked Singer" and is host and executive producer of "I Can See Your Voice." Jeong's undergraduate degree is from Duke University, which also has given him an honorary degree in humane letters, and his medical degree is from the University of North Carolina.





