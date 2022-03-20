SUN BELT BASEBALL

NO. 22 TEXAS STATE 2, ARKANSAS STATE 1

The Red Wolves were unable to muster enough offense on a day when little was needed at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field in Jonesboro.

Cason Tollett gave ASU (4-12, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) an early advantage with a two-out RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The Bobcats responded the next inning, scoring two and they never would surrender the lead.

The Red Wolves had the tying run on third in the bottom of the eighth, but closer Tristan Stivers pitched his way out of a jam to earn the save and secure the series victory for Texas State (17-3, 2-0).