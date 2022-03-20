North Little Rock notebook

Recycling event for electronics set

The Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County is putting the call out for people to recycle their old electronics.

Those looking to get rid of old cellphones and laptops can drop them off at Simmons Bank Arena on March 29 and March 30. The event will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, and people are encouraged to bring their old and broken cellphones, laptops, televisions and fax machines.

“We call it e-waste,” Craig Douglass, executive director of the Regional Recycling & Waste Reduction District, said in a news release. “But it is actually not waste at all, because electronic equipment and its component parts can be recycled and re-marketed for the manufacture of new products.”

Ballet, reception to honor mothers

The North Little Rock Visitors and Convention Bureau will host a VIP Mother’s Day reception as a part of Ballet Arkansas’ performances in May.

The reception will be in conjunction with a free, live performance at Argenta Plaza at 3 p.m. May 8. The reception is for those who buy $75 tickets, which include access to a shaded VIP area, a picnic basket and two drink tickets.

“Our hope is to provide a memorable experience for families this Mother’s Day while supporting local,” Heather Kouns, director of destination projects for the convention bureau, said in a news release.

Ballet Arkansas will perform live at Argenta Plaza over two weekends in May, including classical and contemporary dance.

2022 Heart Walk receives approval

The city of North Little Rock gave approval for the 2022 Central Arkansas Heart Walk, a charity event to raise awareness and money for heart health.

The event will take place April 30 at North Shore Riverwalk Park. It is sponsored by the American Heart Association, with similar events taking place across the county.

The event’s goal is to save lives through raising awareness that can prevent a stroke and to raise money for research.