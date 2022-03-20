BASEBALL

Twins add SS Correa

Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The move ends Correa's seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. He will earn $35.1 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again. Correa picking the Twins was a surprise, given they have lost 18 consecutive postseason games and finished last in the AL Central a year ago at 73-89. His average salary becomes baseball's fourth-highest behind New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36 million) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($35.5 million).

Cubs, Smyly agree to terms

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with Drew Smyly, adding another experienced pitcher to their staff. Smyly's deal includes a mutual 2023 option. The 32-year-old Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 games, 23 starts, for the World Series champion Braves last year. Smyly (Little Rock Central) also signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in December 2017, but he never pitched for Chicago. Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, he ran out of time to get into a big league game in 2018 and was traded to Texas that November.

Castellanos gets 5-year deal

Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. It was the second big free-agent splash this week for the Phillies, who are beefing up their lineup to compete with the busy Braves and Mets in the NL East. Kyle Schwarber agreed Wednesday to a four-year contract worth about $80 million, a deal that also was pending a successful physical. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award. He is a .278 career hitter with 168 home runs, 594 RBI and an .814 OPS in nine major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Reds.

Carpenter signs with Texas

Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, who traded expected starting third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the start of spring training, announced Carpenter's addition Saturday. That was two days after adding versatile Brad Miller, who has started every infield and outfield position in his career, on a $10 million, two-year deal. The 36-year-old Carpenter, a three-time All-Star while playing his first 11 major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, would have a $2 million base salary while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs wins Xfinity race again

Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race in overtime, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper. Hill briefly grabbed the lead in the backstretch before Sieg reclaimed the top spot coming to the line with one lap to go. But Gibbs, getting a big push from A.J. Allmendinger, spotted an opening between the two leaders, veered left to slip between their cars and got clear of both heading into the first turn. Gibbs came off the second turn with a lead of several car lengths while a gaggle of machines bunched up behind him, none of them able to make any sort of run. Gibbs took the checkered flag ahead of Hill by 0.178 seconds. Allmendinger wound up in third, while Sieg dropped all the way back to 10th.

Teen earns Trucks victory

Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second consecutive win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith -- another 19-year-old from the Peach State -- took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track. Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim. That was all the youngster needed to zip by Smith and take the checkered flag. Ben Rhodes was second, 0173 seconds behind the winner. Smith settled for a fourth-place finish.

FOOTBALL

Stafford receives extension

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension. Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.

GOLF

Tour rookie in Valspar lead

Davis Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine and then kept right on rolling Saturday until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. And just like that, a Masters invitation is in view for Riley, a 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie. He played before the largest gallery at steamy Innisbrook, most of them there to watch the other Alabama alum in the pairing. Justin Thomas did his part with a third consecutive 66, which any other year would have set a tournament record. Riley stole the show with a creative chip-and-run from out of the rough and under a tree, and with a 70-foot bunker shot that clanged into the cup on the fly at No. 9.

Uihlein in front at Louisiana

Former Oklahoma State University golfer Peter Uihlein has grabbed the lead after three rounds at the Louisiana Open in Broussard, La. Uihlein fired a 4-under 67 on Saturday and is at 13-under heading into today's final round of the Korn Ferry Tour event. Uihlein is one shot in front of Trevor Werbylo at the Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 2-under 211.

Chandler Smith, right, leads the field into the first turn after the start during the NASCAR trucks series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Chandler Smith (18) and Matt Crafton (88) drive into turn one during the NASCAR trucks series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022, (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

