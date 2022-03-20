OPINION/PAPER TRAILS New album release features Arkansans Staples, Helms

Back in 2016, we had an enjoyable email interview with the great Mavis Staples.

It was, if memory serves, for a story in advance of her performance at the Center for Humanities and Arts on the North Little Rock campus of Pulaski Technical College.

Staples, of course, was part of the Staples Singers with her father, Pops Staples, and her siblings Cleotha, Pervis and Yvonne (who replaced Pervis when he was drafted into the Army). The group had firm roots in gospel but crossed over with '70s hits like "Respect Yourself," "I'll Take You There" and more.

The Staples Singers were a highlight of "The Last Waltz," the 1978 documentary featuring what was billed as the last concert by The Band, the outfit made up of Canadians Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson and Phillips County native Levon Helm.

To hear the Staples Singers dig into The Band's character-filled semi-hit "The Weight" with drummer-vocalist Helm and his bandmates still brings chills.

Mavis and Helm, who died April 19, 2012, were close.

"Oh, Levon. I miss him," she told us in 2016. "Levon is the only person in the world that I heard call Pops by his real name -- Roebuck! I am reminded of ["The Last Waltz"] often. ... His mother Nell was at the taping, and so it always felt like family, same as us. His daughter Amy is my god-daughter still, we do shows together seems like every few months."

Last week, Los Angeles based Anti- Records announced that on May 20, it will release "Carry Me Home," a new album featuring Staples and Helm.

Recorded at Helm's Woodstock, N.Y., studio in 2011, the album features the two friends and their versions of "You Got to Serve Somebody," "This May Be the Last Time," "Farther Along" and nine more tracks. Amy Helm sings backup vocals on the album, and a video for "You've Got to Move" was released last week.

Footage from the sessions was included in the 2015 HBO documentary "Mavis!" that tells the story of the Staples Singers and Mavis' solo career.

Those days in the studio were the last Staples and Helm would spend together.

"It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we'd see each other," she says in a news release detailing the album. "He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I'd always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com