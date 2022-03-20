100 years ago

March 20, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Posses are scouring the hills today in search of four prisoners who broke jail Thursday night. All were facing penitentiary terms. ... The men gained their liberty by burning a hole through the ceiling, which was made of two-by-fours laid on the edge. In burning the hole, they used a red-hot poker, and it took them practically all night to make the hole large enough to squeeze through. After they got through the ceiling, they knocked a part of the metal roof off and dropped to the ground.

50 years ago

March 20, 1972

HEBER SPRINGS -- A single-engine airplane crashed Saturday night while attempting a take0ff at the Heber Springs airport, injuring two persons. E.U. Latch, the airport manager, said the pilot's seat came loose from the airplane frame under full takeoff power, forcing pilot L. T. Norwood of Memphis to slide away from the controls. Latch said the aircraft, never getting airborne, came to rest about 200 feet to the side of the runway on a pile of gravel. Latch pulled Norwood and an unidentified passenger from the plane. The passenger was treated at a Heber Springs hospital and then released. Norwood was flown by the Heber Springs air ambulance to a Memphis hospital.

25 years ago

March 20, 1997

• Three check-cashing businesses in Arkansas are illegally charging 10 percent or more a week in interest, the state attorney general's office contends. Attorney General Winston Bryant filed suit against each company Tuesday, seeking repayment on hundreds of checks written to Check 2 Cash of Jonesboro, Osceola and Paragould; Chex-2-Cash of Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Camden, Malvern and Benton; and Check Cashers in Harrison, Eureka Springs, Blytheville and Green Forest. The three civil lawsuits were filed in Pulaski County Chancery Court.

10 years ago

March 20, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- Residents and at least one school district official are speaking out against a proposed state-run halfway house in the city. Watson Chapel Superintendent Danny Hazelwood submitted a statement to the Pine Bluff City Council meeting Monday night, relaying his objections to the facility, which would be operated by the Department of Community Correction. The superintendent, who was out of town and unable to attend Monday's meeting, said in the letter that such a facility would endanger the lives of children in the Pine Bluff area, and that it shouldn't be allowed. ... The house would be on the same west Pine Bluff campus as two minimum security lockups for female offenders. It would house 30 parolees, including violent and sexual offenders, as they transition from prison back into society.