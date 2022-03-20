Plans would bring townhomes, commercial uses to land near Rolling Hills Drive and Old Missouri Road in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- Initial plans for wooded land at the end of Rolling Hills Drive would bring a row of connected townhomes along Old Missouri Road and some small-scale commercial uses at the corner.

Passionate discussions brewed at City Hall starting in late 2017 when the land went up for rezoning. Neighbors started a campaign to prevent development at the 39-acre site, including yard signs and T-shirts. The City Council ultimately voted in 2018 to rezone the land from a residential zone allowing up to four units an acre to one allowing denser units and a mix of commercial and residential uses.

The city's technical plat committee, made up of staff from various departments, Wednesday looked over development plans for 5.6 acres of the site facing Old Missouri Road. The plans call for 40 residential and four commercial units.

Clay Morton and Phil Crabtree with Mission Contractors bought the land for $3.42 million in October and plan to develop it in phases, naming the project Stage Station. Blake Jorgensen with Jorgensen & Associates is serving as the engineer on the project.

Morton said everyone on the development team lives in the city and is aware of the attention the land gained during the rezoning process.

"We're not just some developers who come in and don't care," he said. "We want to drive down the street 30 years from now and be really proud of it, because we're from here."

The team wants to preserve as many trees as it can while providing housing as affordable as possible, accounting for building and land costs, Morton said. The city is in desperate need of more housing, and building homes while maintaining tree canopy are not mutually exclusive ideas, he said.

"Trees sell homes," Morton said. "If this neighborhood looks like it has a bunch of mature trees, the builder benefits and everybody benefits."

What's the plan?

The 5.6 acres included in the first phase of development stretch along Old Missouri Road from the intersection with Rolling Hills Drive south to Oakcliff Street. The plans show a tree preservation area at the southern end of the development, where several old growth pine trees tower.

To the north, at the intersection with Rolling Hills Drive, would be four units of commercial use. Morton and Crabtree said they have no tenants yet, but they envisioned offices or perhaps small cafes or coffee shops.

In between the northern and southern ends would lie a row of 30 connected two-story townhomes. Drawings submitted to the city show connected garages between units.

Morton said the townhomes likely will be rentals or condominiums. He said he has a targeted project budget and price for the townhomes in mind, but the costs of building materials and labor surged during the pandemic and are still trending upward. By the time the developers are ready to build, the budget could look totally different, he said.

A sidewalk and street trees would line Old Missouri Road in front of the homes. There also are plans for a trail to run northeast through the property.

The development plans also show 10 single-family homes to the east, behind the townhomes. The idea was to have higher density up front next to Old Missouri Road with lower density going deeper into the property, Morton said.

A proposed extension of Rolling Hills Drive east included in the city's master street plan drew criticism from neighbors during the rezoning discussion. The connection had been included in the street plan for years, but neighbors took notice once the land became the subject of scrutiny.

The street plan originally called for Rolling Hills Drive to be widened from two to four lanes and to connect east as a straight shot to Crossover Road. The City Council amended the street plan in 2018 to keep Rolling Hills as a two-lane road, and moved the proposed route of the connection slightly south to Oak Bailey Drive, which connects to Crossover Road.

"We have no desire to connect to Oak Bailey," Crabtree said.

However, the development team's hands are tied. The city will require future phases of the project to make the connection unless the City Council again amends the master street plan to remove it, said Ryan Umberger, senior planner with the city.

Future phases of the project are still up in the air, Morton said. But the developers would be fine with the City Council removing the connection, he said.

"It doesn't benefit us or do anything for us to connect it," Morton said.

Piece by piece

Liz Krauft, a neighbor in the area, said she had mixed feelings about the development. She said she was sad to see the loss of trees and the inevitable impact to wildlife in the wooded acreage.

On the other hand, the city is in a housing crisis and needs to increase its housing inventory, Krauft said. She also appreciated plans to have a trail at the site.

Krauft said she hopes the developers keep a forested buffer between the project and Butterfield Trail Elementary School immediately north. She said she liked the look of the proposed townhomes.

General consensus among the neighbors seems to be that they don't want development at the site but feel powerless at this point to do anything about it, Krauft said. Everyone she talks to, however, agrees they don't want the connection between Rolling Hills and Oak Bailey drives.

"I think it harbors a lot of ill will," Krauft said.

The concern among neighbors about the connection is about safety. High-speed cars have troubled Rolling Hills for years, and creating a pathway between major thoroughfares College Avenue to the west and Crossover Road to the east could exacerbate the problem, she said.

About 10,000 cars per day travel on Rolling Hills Drive, according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation map. The city has plans to redesign the street, with mini-roundabouts at two intersections and narrower driving lanes in hopes of slowing traffic.

The technical plat committee requested some revisions to the land's development plans and could consider them again March 30. If approved, the plans would go to the Planning Commission's Subdivision Committee on April 14. From there, the plans could go before the full Planning Commission on April 25, which would vote on its approval.

A landowner can appeal a Planning Commission decision on a development plan to the City Council. Anyone other than the owner, such as a neighbor, has to have a council member appeal on his behalf, Assistant City Attorney Blake Pennington said.

Denial of a plan would not prevent the land from being developed, Umberger said. The applicant could submit a new plan, which would restart the process, or submit the same plan after a year, he said.

Umberger said nothing seemed glaringly wrong with the plans upon the technical plat committee's initial review. The committee just needed some more information, he said.

The biggest hurdle for the project may be a request for a conditional use permit, Umberger said. City code classifies the connected townhomes as a multifamily residential use, which is only allowed under the land's zoning with a permit from the Planning Commission.

Morton and Crabtree said the timeline of the project depends on how long it will take to get through the city's processes. He said the development team hopes to meet with neighbors soon to go over the plans.

"Obviously, you can't please everybody," Morton said. "But we're an open book in terms of showing what we're doing and answering any questions or concerns."

