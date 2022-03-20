Police say 10 injured in shooting at car show

One person was in custody late Saturday in a shooting at a car show near Dumas that left at least 10 people injured, although that count was expected to rise, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said.

State police were at the scene of the shooting at a business in Dumas and also at as many as three hospitals gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

It is possible there will be more arrests, he said.

"I do anticipate the wounded count to go up" based on reports from the scene and the number of people whom investigators were interviewing, Sadler said.

Sadler was not able to report the condition of any of the victims late Saturday.

"Right now it's all hands on deck," he said.

Desha County Emergency Management said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Mad Butcher grocery store on U.S. 65, according to online media reports.

Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and state police special agents were dispatched to Dumas about 7:25 p.m. after the initial report of a shooting, Sadler said.

A number of wounded were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, and others were taken to McGehee Hospital. One child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to online reports.

At least two victims were airlifted from the parking lot where the shooting occurred, according to KARK-TV's Mitchell McCoy.

The 16th annual Hood-Nic Car Show was held Saturday in Dumas, according to the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization website.

The car show was listed as being held at 1101 Arkansas 54.

According to the website, the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization is a group that "strives to expand educational programs and increase community involvement."

There was also a parade scheduled for Saturday morning and a bike show in the evening, the site said.

The Hood-Nic (Neighborhood Picnic) is held each year on the weekend of spring break, the website said.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and I.C. Murrell of the Pine Bluff Commercial.