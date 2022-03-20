PREP BASEBALL: MacRae establishes himself as Heritage’s workhorse on mound

At A Glance

COLEMAN MACRAE

SCHOOL Rogers Heritage

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Has made four starts this season and has a 3-0 record with a 1.24 ERA. … Has pitched 22.2 innings, including two complete games, and has allowed only four runs on seven hits while striking out 43 and walking only six. … Struck out a season-high 16 batters in a win over the NWA Hornets and struck out 12 in his 6A-West Conference outing against Springdale. … Has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Central Arkansas.

ROGERS -- It was a glimpse of what kind of pitcher Coleman MacRae was going to be for Rogers Heritage's baseball team this spring.

In his final regular-season start last spring, the right-hander had enjoyed a no-hit performance against Fayetteville before he reached his 110-pitch limit. He left the game with one out in the eighth inning and had allowed just three walks while striking out 10 batters that day.

"We ended up losing that game, so it was all for nothing," MacRae said. "But I will say it was a turnaround game for me. I had some struggles earlier in the year and, with a few mechanical adjustments and a mindset change, everything just flipped for me. It all just came together for me."

MacRae picked up right where he left off last spring and has become the workhorse on the mound that Heritage coach Brian Walker expected him to be. He has pitched in four of the War Eagles' seven games, including three starters, and has a 3-0 record with a 1.24 ERA.

In his first 6A-West Conference start, MacRae threw a complete-game three-hitter Monday and picked up a 4-1 win against Springdale. He struck out 12 batters and walked just one in a 97-pitch performance.

"He had a good season for us last year and grew a lot," Walker said. "He grew through it, both in a good way and in a bad way. He learned a lot of things, and he's off to a good start this season. Hopefully, he can continue it.

"We talk a lot about the person over the player. The person has grown up, but the player continues to get better because we are developing him. But the person is the growth, and his leadership and his ability to hold younger players accountable and his teammates accountable. I think that is the biggest separator between last year and now."

MacRae, who has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Central Arkansas, doesn't consider himself being a strikeout pitcher, although his stats may read otherwise. He has pitched 22.2 innings this season and fanned 43 batters, with 18 of them being caught looking at the third strike, while he has allowed just 8 hits and 6 walks.

He opened the season Feb. 28 with a 16-strikeout performance against the Northwest Arkansas Hornets, then he had 12 strikeouts in last week's game against Springdale.

"I'm just being more efficient with my delivery," MacRae said. "I'm being more efficient on my glove side, which has led to more clean mechanics. It's allowed me to be more repeatable and fill up the zone more and be more repeatable with my pitches.

"It's just about stepping on the mound and knowing you're the dude. It's a mindset thing on the mound, like you're going to beat everybody in the box. Nobody's going to beat you and nobody's going to touch you. Even if that's not true, that's the mindset you have to have."

Walker also gives MacRae credit for the work ethic he put on display during the offseason. It allowed him to pitch 3.2 innings during a March 4 game against Marion on the same week he had thrown in the opener against the Hornets.

"We programmed him early on, from the shutdown period," Walker said. "In January, we threw him every Monday and Friday in scrimmages. He was getting used to getting up twice a week. Now that we are into the conference schedule, he'll only go on Mondays and he'll give us the best chance we have to get a 'W' in conference play.

"He has a good secondary pitch in his slider, and it's a Division I pitch. As he continues to fill out his body, I expect the velocity to continue to climb. He commands it well, he can throw it for a strike at any time and in any part of the count. It helps him get those strikeouts because it is a plus pitch."