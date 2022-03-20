PREP SOFTBALL: Cravens’ blast gives Bentonville West tournament title

FARMINGTON -- After watching her teammates erase a two-run deficit, Bentonville West senior Ciera Cravens was feeling good stepping up to the plate with a Farmington Invitational Championship on the line.

On the second pitch of the seventh inning, Cravens sent a solo home run into the night sky and completed the Lady Wolverines' comeback by defeating Hackett 5-4 on Saturday night at Randy Osnes Field.

"Before I went up there, coach came by and I told him, 'Coach I'm feeling really good.'" Cravens said with a big smile on her face. "I'm a senior and this was my last Farmington tournament ever, and it was just really exciting to be able to do that for my team.

"A walk-off is great anytime, but being a senior and having my team behind my back just made it all the better."

The game-winner came after West knotted the game up in the sixth inning with some two-out magic. Trailing 4-2 with the bases empty, Marybeth Dyson doubled to give the Lady Wolverines a game-tying runner. Back-to-back base hits from Stephanie Crittenden and Caroline Wilhem brought the score even.

Cravens, who also pitched a complete game for Bentonville West, shut down all three Lady Hornets batters in the top of the seventh, giving her a shot to end the game from behind the plate.

"Her work ethic is second-to-none," Bentonville West Coach Anthony Cantrell said. "There's times when we need her to put the brakes on, but she doesn't have them. She's like a semi truck rolling down the road with no brakes. She gives it all she's got. That's good for us, and her teammates feed off it."

That's the second time she's done that this year, stepping up and hitting a big homer to end the game."

Tyson went 4-of-4 batting for Bentonville West out of the leadoff spot. Both Crittenden and Cravens tallied two hits apiece, and both drove in two RBIs. In the circle, Cravens tossed 106 pitches for the Lady Wolverines, only allowing four runs in the winning performance.

Prior to the loss, Hackett defeated both Gravette and Farmington to reach the championship game. The Lady Hornets led for over five innings before the Bentonville West comeback. Alona Rothwell went 2-of-2 for Hackett with one RBI.

The Lady Wolverines won three games in one day en route to the title, also taking down Prairie Grove and Greenwood.

"We've been playing pretty good," Cantrell said. "We have some young kids who haven't had a whole lot of innings, and had some really step up. We pitched it really well this weekend, so that was key for us. We showed up on defense and came up with some big outs."