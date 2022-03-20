Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Springdale 11, Woodlawn 3

Caleb Horsey belted a three-run home run and a two-run double to lead Springdale past Woodlawn during Saturday's game at Harrison.

Horsey's home run snapped a 3-3 tie and capped a five-run fourth for the Bulldogs (7-2), who added five more runs in the fifth to pull away. Jake McCool added three hits, scored three times and drove in for runs for Springdale, while Hayden Peters had two hits and drove in a run.

Myron Erks, the second of three Bulldog pitchers, picked up the win after pitching two innings.

Earlier Saturday, Springdale suffered an 8-6 loss to Pea Ridge as the Blackhawks scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game at 6, then added two more in the seventh.

Springdale returns to action Tuesday with a home game against Grove, Okla., then will travel the next day to Springfield (Mo.) Catholic.

FS Southside 11, Cameron, Okla. 0

Braxton Waller threw a no-hitter through five innings, and Southside cruised to a nonconference victory at home Saturday.

Waller struck out 12 and faced the minimum 15 batters in his first start of the season. He finished with 12 strikeouts, with Cameron's only baserunner reaching on an error in the second inning.

Southside (6-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and added five runs in the second. Luke Jackson drove in four runs and was one of six Mavericks to finish with two hits, joining David Sorg, Waller, Zeb Allen, Ty Jones and Ben Beland.

One of Jackson's hits was a triple as he finished with four RBIs, while Sorg had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Bryant 9, Bentonville West 5

Bryant snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the third inning and went on to hand West its first loss during Friday's nonconference game at Bryant.

The Wolverines (10-1) did make it close with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pull within 6-5, only to have the Hornets answer with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.

Cole Kitchens had three of West's seven hits and drove in two runs, while Josh Wacaser had two hits and an RBI.

Springdale 7, West Plains, Mo. 6

Hayden Peters' seventh-inning single brought in Andrew Lind with the winning run as Springdale rallied to defeat West Plains during Friday's action in Harrison.

The Bulldogs were down to their last out, but had two runners on base from walks when Brandon Scott doubled and drove in Myron Erks while Lind moved to third. Peters then hit his single into center field to score Lind.

Caleb Horsey hit a home run for Springdale while Kyle Langford had two hits and drove in three runs. Langford also pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief and picked up the win for the Bulldogs.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 11, Camden Fairview 0

Ryann Sanders' three-run home run spearheaded a five-run first inning, and Bentonville went to win the Ozark Classic championship with a victory over Camden Fairview in Harrison.

Sanders also had an RBI single for the Lady Tigers (7-0), who combined for 13 hits in the victory. Sara Watson had three hits to lead Bentonville, while Trista Peterson and Amber Turner each had two hits and Alleyna Rushing and Savannah Schenkel drove two runs apiece.

That was more than enough offense for Sanders, who allowed just two hits through four innings and struck out nine en route to the victory.

Bentonville advanced to the championship game with a 6-4 victory Friday over Pea Ridge, then a 5-1 win early Saturday over Tuckerman. Watson highlighted a five-run third with a three-run double, while Turner hit a two-run home run in the third and added a solo blast in the sixth.

Against Tuckerman, Savanna Schenklel hit a pair of doubles, including one in the fourth that drove in the go-ahead run, and the Lady Tigers pulled away with three more runs in the fifth.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Harrison 8, Mountain Home 0

Clare Barger had two goals and four assists as Harrison blew past Mountain Home in nonconference action Friday at Bomber Stadium.

The Lady Goblins (4-2-1) led 7-0 at halftime and forced the second half to be cut to 20 minutes because of the sportsmanship rule. Six other Harrison players -- Olivia Pall, Jette Kreymann, Elise Bell, Liani Cash, Tucker Webb and Charlize Adamos -- each provided a goal in the victory.

Sydney Hobson had two saves on goal, while Shawna Venegas had a save during her time at goalkeeper.

Boys

Harrison 3, Mountain Home 1

Kale Thomas had two goals to lead Harrison to a victory over rival Mountain Home during nonconference action Friday at Bomber Stadium.

Jack Fenn added a goal for the Goblins (2-4-2), who did all of their scoring in the second half after Mountain Home led 1-0 at halftime.

Grayson Dupre had 11 saves on goal for Harrison.