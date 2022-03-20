Pressure on U.S. grows to take in more refugees

AUBURN, Calif. -- Of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled their war-torn country, very few have come to the United States. The absence of an official signal from Washington on how many it is willing to accept and questions about whether Europeans will get preferential treatment over refugees from Asia, Africa and the Middle East have created deep uncertainty, leaving many displaced Ukrainians to make their way to the border and hope for help from private sponsors.

"We're going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if, in fact, they come all the way here," President Joe Biden said this month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the U.S. priority is to help European countries that are inundated with refugees. But there is growing pressure on the Biden administration to find direct pathways for displaced Ukrainians to come to the United States.

Administration officials have been discussing speeding up visas for religious minorities and thousands of people who already have relatives in the United States, a process that normally takes years. Some Ukrainians are making a roundabout journey to reach Mexico, where they hope to cross over, and others are attempting to secure appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe to request tourist visas.

The federal government announced early this month that it would extend Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians, enabling about 30,000 people who were in the United States as of March 1 to remain legally in the country for 18 months.

Refugee resettlement is a drawn-out bureaucratic process. It begins when a person is officially designated a refugee by the United Nations. Once assigned to the United States, applicants must pass interviews, background checks and medical exams. Winning approval and ultimately being relocated can take years, and former President Donald Trump downsized the refugee program, prompting arrivals to plunge precipitously.

Nearly 40 Democratic lawmakers last week called on Biden to admit more refugees and to expedite legal entry for Ukrainians who want to join family members already in the United States.

In general, Americans of both parties have shown support for welcoming Ukrainian refugees. A YouGov poll of 1,500 Americans this month showed 54% in favor of admitting them and 25% opposed. Those numbers went down significantly for Afghan refugees, favored by 42%, and Syrians, favored by 35%. A separate Pew poll showed that 57% of Republicans and 80% of Democrats said they supported the admission of Ukrainian refugees.

Biden raised the ceiling on refugee admissions to 62,500 for fiscal 2021, but only 11,411 arrived during that time frame, a historical low, as the system was revamped and the coronavirus pandemic hampered overseas operations.

This fiscal year's cap is 125,000, but only 6,494 refugees were admitted in the first five months, in part because agencies have been overstretched providing services to 76,000 Afghan evacuees, who are not counted toward the cap. Of the total number, 10,000 slots were allocated for people from Europe, a number advocates have asked the United States to expand.

The Sacramento, Calif., area is home to a 200,000-strong Slavic community, mostly evangelical Christians who arrived as refugees fleeing persecution in the former Soviet Union.

Many have been waiting for family members to join them in the United States since filling out the necessary forms even before the outbreak of war. But consular closures during the pandemic had stalled processing, and now they are hoping the Biden administration will expedite their paperwork.

"As a first step, I would love to see the United States let immigrants come who have relatives here," said Vadim Dashkevych, a Ukrainian immigrant and lead pastor at the Spring of Life church, a Baptist congregation sponsoring several of the new arrivals.

But those who arrive on their own at the border can be released into the United States only if they can provide the name, address and telephone number of a sponsor who has agreed to take responsibility for them.

Dashkevych and several congregants have agreed to sponsor such people -- helping them find housing, sign up for health care and enroll children in school.

"If people are going to need help, and the law of this country permits us, we will do this," Dashkevych said.

RUSSIANS BLOCKED

On Friday, 34 would-be asylum-seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.

The Russians had been camped several days at the busiest U.S border crossing with Mexico, two days after city of Tijuana officials gently urged them to leave.

They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones, chatting and snacking, with sleeping bags and strollers nearby as a stream of pedestrian border crossers filed past them.

Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits.

Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director for advocacy group Al Otro Lado, said the U.S. began admitting all Ukrainians on humanitarian parole for one year around Tuesday, while at the same time blocking all Russians. There was no official announcement.

A Homeland Security Department memo dated March 11 but not publicly released until Thursday told border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of covid-19. It says decisions are to be made case-by-case for Ukrainians but makes no mention of Russians.

"The Department of Homeland Security recognizes that the unjustified Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis," the memo states.

Homeland Security indicated in a statement Friday that anyone deemed "particularly vulnerable" may be admitted for humanitarian reasons on a case-by-case review, regardless of nationality.

Russian migrants in Tijuana sat off to the side of a line of hundreds of border residents waiting to walk across the border to San Diego on Friday. The line was unimpeded.

A 32-year-old Russian migrant who hadn't left the border crossing since arriving in Tijuana with his wife about five days earlier had no plans to leave, fearing he may miss any sudden opportunity.

Within hours of arriving, the migrant, who identified himself only as Mark because he feared for his family's safety in Russia, saw three Russian migrants admitted to the United States. After six hours, U.S. authorities returned his passport and said only Ukrainians were being admitted.

"Ukrainians and Russians are suffering because of one man," Mark said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. officials have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times since March 2020 without a chance to seek asylum under authority aimed at preventing spread of covid-19. But the public health authority, known as Title 42, is seldom used for migrants of some nationalities who are difficult to expel for financial or diplomatic reasons.

But to claim asylum, migrants must be on U.S. soil and U.S. officials are blocking passage except for those it wants to admit.

Even before Russia's invasion, the United States was seeing an increase in Russian and Ukrainian asylum-seekers. Most tried to enter at official crossings in San Diego.

More than 1,500 Ukrainians entered the U.S. on the Mexican border from September through February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, about 35 times the 45 Ukrainians who crossed during the same period a year earlier.

Only four of the 1,553 Ukrainians who entered in the September-February period were barred under the public health order that lets the U.S. expel migrants without a chance at humanitarian protection.

The number of Russian asylum-seekers entering at U.S land crossings from Mexico surpassed 8,600 from September through February, about 30 times the 288 the same time a year earlier. All but 23 were processed under laws that allow them to seek asylum.

Last month Mexican officials dismantled a large migrant camp in Tijuana with tents and tarps that blocked a walkway to San Diego.

The city distributed a letter on Wednesday asking migrants to leave their campsites for health and safety reasons and offered free shelter if they couldn't afford a hotel.

Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Jordan of The New York Times and by Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.