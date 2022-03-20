Prosecutor reflects on former deputy’s case

The sound of the gunshot that killed teen Hunter Brittain on June 23, and recently brought a jail sentence to former Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis, is likely to echo across the state for years to come.

It is the state's first jury conviction of a law enforcement officer in a shooting in recent history.

The verdict wasn't the felony manslaughter conviction that Brittain's family had hoped would keep Davis from ever working in law enforcement again. Davis, 31, was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail with a $1,000 fine. An appeal bond filed by his attorney directly after the sentencing was granted by Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore.

The bond allows Davis to await the appeal process from home. Without it, he would have gone directly to jail Friday.

Rebecca Payne, Brittain's grandmother who raised him for the last years of his life, said Friday that all the family members wanted was for Davis to never own a gun again, and they needed the felony conviction for that. She said the family didn't wish for a prison sentence.

"He will never be forgotten," Payne said of her grandson. "He meant a lot to us. We are never going to forget about him ever."

THE CHARGES

Special prosecutor Jeff Phillips, who had nearly no communication with reporters ahead of and during the trial, said Saturday that he became physically ill the first time he read the investigation file on the shooting.

"The more I got into it, the more I knew this wasn't a justified shooting," Phillips said.

Phillips was assigned to the case July 12, a few days after Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham filed a motion to recuse from the case, saying Davis had a close working relationship with most the members of his office.

Phillips said he was unaware of anything in the file prior to accepting the case. This isn't the first law enforcement shooting he's reviewed since he took office in 2019.

"There have always been some indication that the person had a weapon, a big knife, gun or bat coming at the officer," Phillips said. "But this was 'Oh, my god, he didn't have anything and he didn't even show his hands.'"

Phillips brought the charges Sept. 17.

Payne told reporters the day the charges were filed that she didn't want Davis to have the ability to kill any more children.

A felony charge was the only way for this to happen, Phillips said Saturday. It also made for a difficult case, he said.

"The legal definition of reckless is a hard definition to make a case around in the state," Phillips said. "It takes a mountain of evidence, and we knew that and we knew that going in."

THE JURY

The trial started Tuesday as a pool of about 50 potential jurors filed into the Cabot Readiness Center at the National Guard Armory.

State police troopers and Cabot police officers patrolled the parking lot and were stationed at the entrance -- an early indicator that the case was different from most.

The case was moved to the center by Elmore on Feb. 1 after defense attorney Robert Newcomb raised concerns about "Justice for Hunter" chanting from protesters that could be heard in the Lonoke County Courthouse during a Nov. 15 hearing.

The facilities at the readiness center weren't set up to hold court proceedings. One set of bathrooms meant jurors were rushed in and out by guards, preventing others from leaving the courtroom during those breaks.

The case moved quickly because the building was only booked Monday through Friday. This meant there were rare breaks. Phillips said the jury received two weeks of information.

Elmore also previously granted an order filed by Newcomb that made the jury anonymous. He said that because of the widespread media coverage, he was concerned the jurors might face threats or retaliation. The motion made the jurors numbered and nameless.

Several in the jury pool, from a county population of roughly 73,000, were dismissed immediately for connections to the case. This included a woman who'd recently attended a child's birthday party with Davis. She said her daughter is a friend of the former deputy.

All but one of the jurors called for questioning had heard about the case, but few said their information came from media sources.

In the days after the shooting of Brittain during an early morning traffic stop, the story made national headlines.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil-rights activist, spoke at Brittain's funeral held at Beebe High School on July 6. Brittain's family also retained civil-rights attorneys Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump. They represented the family of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police during an arrest May 25, 2020.

Extensive media coverage was often used as a reason to seal documents and limit communication with journalists in the months leading to the trial. The concern was the jury pool would be tainted. But most in the pool told the lawyers that they'd learned about the shooting at the nail salon or from co-workers, neighbors, relatives and social media.

"I would much rather them be getting it from a credible news service than the woman doing their nails," Phillips said. "What opinion do they bring into this when they received their information from word of mouth?"

A large portion of the jury pool had law enforcement or military connections through their families. Several potential jurors said they didn't think they could be objective because of their support for law enforcement.

One member of the pool said he could be objective but thought police should be held to different standards. He ended up making it onto the jury as Jury Member Number 2. Three of the 12 jurors also had relatives who had been in law enforcement.

Phillips said he and the deputy prosecutor, Steve Higgins, were concerned the case would end with a hung jury.

"It seemed like a not guilty was on the table," Phillips said. "It only takes one of those 12 to hang a jury."

THE SHOOTING

Phillips said Brittain had been working on his truck with his friends Jordan King and Landon Crowder on the night of June 22 and early morning of June 23. The group started in early evening to swap out a transmission, Phillips said.

Crowder testified that the shop is owned by a relative. He said they were allowed to use the tools at the shop when it was closed, the reason they worked so late into the evening.

King and Brittain test-drove the vehicle just before 3 a.m. Crowder stayed at the repair shop to pick up tools, King and Crowder testified.

"When they started the truck up it was loud and smoking; it continued to be loud and smoking," Phillips said during the trial. "They could never get the transmission to shift from first to second."

While on the stand, Davis said he clocked in about 4:45 p.m. June 22. There were a handful of calls for the staff that night, Davis said. He said it was just before 3 a.m. when he was going to assist a deputy with another call when he passed Brittain's truck on the side of the road.

As he passed, he drove through a cloud of smoke that he at first thought was fog, he told investigators in a recorded statement.

King had testified that the teens had pulled onto a private driveway to put transmission fluid in. It was an attempt to get the transmission to shift, he said.

Since the vehicle wouldn't park, King placed a jug of coolant behind the wheel. It worked to keep the truck in place, King said.

Newcomb questioned King about why he never told state investigators about the jug of coolant during his first interview.

King replied that he didn't think it was important at the time.

The teens headed back to the shop after filling the transmission.

Davis said he saw the truck's reverse lights turn on as he passed and pulled into a nearby church parking lot.

"He [King] is going to tell you that throughout this trip they are laughing," Phillips said about King. "They thought it was funny."

They hadn't yet noticed Davis, who followed them when they passed.

The vehicle couldn't move faster than 25 mph because it wouldn't shift, Phillips said. Davis later told an investigator that he thought the vehicle was moving about 40 mph.

A heavy cloud of smoke made it difficult to read the license plate on the vehicle that was making a racket, he told an investigator.

"I believed the vehicle might possibly be stolen," he said. "A lot of times they'll steal them from other counties and bring them into our county."

He asked another deputy, Nathaniel Rice, to head his way in case the driver fled.

The blue lights were turned on, and he saw Brittain take his foot off the gas, but then the vehicle appeared to lurch again.

Crowder testified that the loud sound Brittain's truck was making was because it was slipping while trying to switch gears. He said he could hear it from the shop and decided to start walking down the driveway to meet Brittain.

Davis said the vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane like it was going to pull off but then pulled back onto the roadway and into Mahoney's Body shop, where it stopped.

Newcomb said during the trial that all the events leading up to the vehicle stopping had put Davis on edge.

Phillips alluded to the possibility that Davis not taking an Adderall prescription for nearly two weeks prior to the event could have played a part in the emotion that Davis was feeling.

A ruling from the judge and the lack of a medical expert to speak about the Adderall made it hard for Phillips to make a case on the issue, he said Saturday.

Phillips said that as soon as the vehicle stopped, King and Brittain jumped out of the car to grab a jug -- they planned to put it behind the wheel of the vehicle like they had earlier. But he said Hunter was quicker.

In the taped interview with Arkansas State Police Special Agent Gregg Bray, Davis took a long sigh at that point of the story and paused. When he started talking again, his voice was shaky with emotion.

"Before I could get the [police] vehicle in park, the driver jumps out and slides," Davis said.

Davis said he told Brittain to get back in the vehicle, to show his hands, and to stop. He said Brittain didn't comply and instead had his hands in the truck bed, digging.

"And I shot him," Davis said.

King heard the gunshot as soon as he placed a foot on the ground, Phillips said.

Phillips said King did not hear anyone yell to get back in the truck. He did hear, after the shot, someone yell about showing hands.

Crowder, about 50 yards away, saw blue lights. He also never heard anything until after the shot, Phillips said. What he heard was "show me your hands, show me your hands."

King was cuffed and placed in the back of a police car. He sat there for three hours, Phillips said.

The teen later testified that he watched as the police worked the scene. He saw the jug that Davis said the teen was grabbing for. The jug stayed after they took Brittain's body, he said.

"These boys never had any contact, Phillips said during the trial.

Phillips said Saturday that that's the reason he decided to charge Davis with manslaughter.

"I believed those two boys, they had no way of conniving a story," Phillips said. "They didn't need to, and they don't know the legal situation. To me that is what made it reckless."

The first moments of the body camera footage helped Phillips believe that the teens were telling the truth, he said Saturday. The body camera was turned on after the shooting. Davis told investigators that he thought the camera was on but must have missed a step in the three-step process.

Phillips was able to show that Davis previously had been in trouble for not turning on the body camera in the past.

The jury watched the video, released to the public on the first day of the trial.

It starts with Davis saying, "Shots fired, shots fired."

Soon after, Davis can be heard shouting a number of things.

"The guy jumped out of the f****** truck, grabbed a f****** oil can," Davis says.

He yells at the passenger -- the 16-year-old King -- asking why the two were "driving like that."

He asks why Brittain had jumped out of the vehicle.

Phillips said Davis never asked about why Brittain didn't listen to commands.

"When his emotion is raw and he's screaming out the reasons why he did what he did, it would have came spewing out of him, if he actually did it," Phillips said Saturday.

Brittain's lifeless body is also seen on the camera.

Multiple members of Brittain's family rushed from the room crying as they saw his body. Others stayed quietly sobbing. Some watched. Some just listened with their heads lowered.

Davis can be heard crying.

A woman's voice can be heard.

"You didn't know," the woman says. "It's OK."

Davis replies, "No, it's not."

Newcomb maintains that Davis gave the commands.

"What I hope people take out of this case, for everybody's sake, if a police officer directs you to do something, they do it because if Mr. Brittain had stayed in the car, this would have never happened," Newcomb said Friday. "If he had gone back to the car as he was told, this wouldn't have happened. If he'd shown his hands, this wouldn't have happened."

During the trial, the family members decided that if Davis was convicted of manslaughter, they weren't going to ask for him to be sent to prison.

"We never got that opportunity," Phillips said. "For those on internet social media, they don't understand that because they didn't sit through and see this case."