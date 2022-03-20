Push on for W. Memphis bridge

A third bridge across the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis has been long sought, but the political and financial will has been lacking.

Until now.

Spooked by the sudden closing of one of the two bridges already crossing the river at that location, state transportation officials and regional leaders are pursuing the most serious consideration of a third crossing in nearly 20 years.

It remains too soon to know whether the two-pronged effort will be enough. While there is a demonstrated need, where to precisely locate the bridge and the cost -- well more than $1 billion -- remain formidable hurdles.

The renewed interest was triggered by the discovery last May of a significant fracture in the Interstate 40 bridge, also called the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

The fracture, which had gone undiscovered for years and affected the structural integrity of the crossing, forced the closing of the bridge and costly and time-consuming detours for 60,000 vehicles that use the bridge daily, many of them trucks. The crossing is part of a key east-west freight corridor through the nation's midsection. It took $10 million and nearly three months to repair and reopen the bridge.

The Interstate 55 bridge, the older of the two crossings, was too small to handle all of the diverted traffic.

"There's always been interest in a third crossing, but this brought it to the forefront," said Jonesboro businessman Alec Farmer, who has watched the developments with interest from his perch on the Arkansas Highway Commission.

Last week, Farmer and his fellow commissioners voted to authorize the Arkansas Department of Transportation to join with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on updating a 2006 study examining the feasibility and possible locations of a third bridge.

That study, prepared by Wilbur Smith Associates for the Tennessee agency, found a third crossing feasible and looked at five potential locations. The agency also concluded that not building a bridge was a feasible option.

NEW MADRID FAULT

A chief concern is that the greater Memphis metropolitan area, which includes Shelby County in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas and DeSoto County in Mississippi, lies within the New Madrid fault, which has the potential to trigger a catastrophic earthquake.

"Existing bridges may be subject to earthquake damage," the Wilbur Smith study concluded, despite millions of dollars being spent to seismically retrofit the I-40 bridge.

Portions of both interstate highways near the bridges have also been part of the region's "existing congested network" since 2004.

Not only would a third crossing provide "capacity relief" for the existing bridges, but it also would enhance movement of local and regional freight, the study said. The Memphis area is a growing national logistics center.

The estimated costs to build a bridge in 2006, depending on the location, ranged from $450 million to more than $640 million.

And today?

"The cost of a new bridge is well into the billions of dollars," said Lorie Tudor, the director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, citing the added expense of the bridge approaches and connecting the bridge to other routes.

Tudor said she expects the study itself to cost $500,000 with both agencies sharing equally in the cost and it to be completed as soon as this fall with updated cost estimates.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Transportation Department said the study has yet to start.

A confluence of events is behind the surge in interest, not just the I-40 bridge closure, according to Tudor. Among other things, she cites the congressional passage of the $1.2 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, also frequently referred to by its acronym, IIJA.

"Because of what happened to the I-40 bridge last summer, the interest in it has bubbled up again," Tudor said. "A lot of the legislators on both sides of the river have been asking about it and want to see, especially with the IIJA and the additional grant opportunities it creates, they want to breathe some life into it and see if it is [feasible] and see if there's something we can do make it a reality."

The study also will look at an alternative to building a third bridge -- replacing the I-55 bridge with a better one, she said.

"The 55 bridge is a 1947 bridge, it is functionally obsolete -- all that means is it has narrow lanes -- but it is strong, it is in good shape and it serves its purpose," Tudor said. "Would it be more feasible to replace that older bridge with more capacity and a newer bridge structure rather than build a new one?"

TRI-STATE COMPACT

At the same time, mayors and other civic leaders in three states are forming a compact that they hope will provide more support and better coordination for major projects that could benefit the region.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is among the local officials involved in what is known as the Tri-State Compact. He points to the 1,800-acre economic development super site in his city, which he said has drawn strong interest from major employers.

"If West Memphis may be up for a big business or Memphis or Southhaven and we're competing, say, against Kentucky, we definitely want to work together," McClendon said. "Any industry that comes to West Memphis, Arkansas, many people from Tennessee and Mississippi ... will work there."

A third crossing would also meet the criteria for the compact, he said.

Further, compact organizers say the federal government "has made clear that regional cooperation across state lines is a key component of successful grant and funding strategies."

Bills in the Tennessee and Mississippi legislatures have been filed to participate in the RegionSmart Tri-State Compact Initiative. RegionSmart is a private nonprofit that is backing the compact initiative. Arkansas' first chance to file such legislation won't come until the 2023 regular meeting of the General Assembly.

The compact will have the authority and autonomy to pursue projects approved by its commission, which will be composed of 15 members with five from each state, RegionSmart said on its website. A minimum of three members from each state would have to support a compact initiative if it is to go forward. The charter says it won't compete with existing jurisdictions or other entities in the region.

"The purpose is to bring more resources and investment to key issues that the entire region supports," according to RegionSmart, which says the compact can be used to apply for federal grants.

Still, it provides no guarantees and even if successful, likely will require significant contributions from the states in the compact. An early test of the compact is identifying a bridge location on which all compact members can agree.

"Where to put it is a big question," Tudor said. "And the funding is a big question."