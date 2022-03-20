Rated R Superstar charges, runs past field to win Essex

HOT SPRINGS -- The 9-year-old winner of the Grade III $500,000 1 1/16-mile Essex Handicap ran down all the stars.

Danny Caldwell's Rated R Superstar, off at 8-1, settled within reach of bold front runners under jockey David Cabrera and dashed past them in the stretch to win the Essex in 1:43.12 before an estimated crowd of 37,500 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"We got a clean trip down the stretch," Caldwell said. "I knew at the top of the stretch. I looked at my wife and said, 'We've got a chance,' The first thing I told [Rated R Superstar's trainer] Federico [Villafranco] when I walked into the paddock, I said, 'There's closers coming in today, so it gives us a good shot.' The horse was doing good. I was at the barn yesterday and he tried to bite me, so I knew he was doing great."

Rated R Superstar finished 2 1/4 lengths clear of second-place Plainsman, the 9-5 second-choice ridden by 2021 Eclipse Award champion jockey Joel Rosario from the barn of 2020 and 2021 Eclipse champion trainer Brad Cox. Ricardo Santana Jr. rode Beau Luminarie to third, a neck out of second and a neck in front of fourth-place and hard-luck Thomas Shelby, ridden by David Cohen and trained by Robertino Diodoro.

The 3-2 favorite Warrior's Charge finished fifth.

Thomas Shelby, in typical fashion, led the Essex as the seven-horse field turned for home. He trailed Plainsman's lead by a head with a furlong left to race.

A 6-year-old gelded son of Curlin, Thomas Shelby has not won a stakes race in five near-miss attempts, including four at Oaklawn this season. He finished second twice and third by a total of 1 1/2 lengths in the 1-mile Tinsel, and the 1 1/16-mile Fifth Season, and the Grade III Razorback.

Thursday morning, Diodoro said there were no horses more deserving of a stakes win than Thomas Shelby. He felt the same after the Essex.

"I can't be disappointed," Diodoro said. "He ran his guts out again."

The Essex Handicap has been raced at Oaklawn since 1948, 31 years after the lavish grandstand of its namesake Essex Park, located off Malvern Road in Hot Springs, burned to the ground. Essex opened for racing in 1904, a year before the Oaklawn Jockey Club finished its construction of Oaklawn Park for an opening race date of Feb. 15, 1905.

Anti-gambling legislation in 1907 closed both tracks until 1917, when Oaklawn reopened and Essex burned, never to reopen.

Regardless of the track or race, Caldwell admires his winner, which he hopes to start in the Grade II $1 million 1 1/8-mile Oaklawn Handicap on April 23.

"He's a classy horse," Caldwell said. "Like I've said, I'm blessed to have him in our stable. He's been a blessing to us. As long as he wants to run, we're going to let him run, and if he's doing really good, we're going in the Oaklawn Handicap."