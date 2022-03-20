Razorbacks cancel baseball game in Kansas City

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ midweek baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City has been canceled due to a poor weather forecast.

The fourth-ranked Razorbacks were scheduled to play Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday afternoon at the home ballpark of the Kansas City Royals. The game will not be rescheduled.

The National Weather Service forecast in Kansas City calls for a 40% chance of rain and a high near 44 degrees Wednesday.

The game was to be Arkansas’ second against Nebraska-Omaha this season. The Razorbacks defeated the Mavericks 15-3 on March 2 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (16-3, 3-0 SEC) is scheduled to play next at Missouri beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The Razorbacks will enter the series on an 11-game winning streak following a home series sweep of Kentucky to open SEC play.

Missouri (12-5, 0-3) was swept by a combined score of 28-6 in its SEC opener at No. 3 Vanderbilt.