Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Feb. 21-25.

Milrose Investors, LLC to Parkplace Project, LLC Pt NW SW 29-3N-10W; Pt N/2 NW 30-3N-10W; Ls1-3 B1 & L1 B6, Grace Brown- Sanders; Ls5-8 B2, Ls3-4 B5 & Ls1-2 B1, Sanders, $13,500,000.

Spin Rock, LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio, 54 DST L1, Kum And Go #153 Commercial, $4,218,691.

ShowMe Solution Properties, LLC to Saxion Enterprises, LLC, 2020 W. Third St., Little Rock, Ls1 & 11-12 B6, Ls2-3 & 10 B6, Plunkett’s 2nd, $2,700,000.

Chi Investments, LLC to H & N Hospitality, LLC 8 Shackleford Drive, Little Rock, L7R-A, Hooper Bond Re-plat, $2,600,000.

2020 LR, LLC to ShowMe Solution Properties, LLC Ls1-3 & 10-12 B6, Plunkett’s 2nd, $2,300,000.

MHH Properties, LLC to JTD Midtowne Investments, LLC, 11411 Baseline Road, Little Rock, Pt NW NE 4-1S-13W, $750,000.

Wes W. Crank; Maurine W. Crank to Alexander Hargis; Natalie Hargis, 9 Kingston Drive, Little Rock, L121, Robinwood, $650,000.

Bottin Family Real Estate, LLC to Lisandro Antonio Ramos Polanco; Maria Alejandra Meneses Ramos, L4C, Old Forge, $560,000.

Christian C. Hester; Tammy C. Hester to Greg Horne; Stephanie Horne, 3721 Doral Drive, Little Rock, L2 B52, Pleasant Valley, $550,000.

The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints to Erin Ashley Berkshire; Michael Berkshire, 6 Inverness Circle, Little Rock, L1 B16, Pleasant Valley, $530,000.

Regina Rhea Pena; John Pena to Jeremy Ingram, 40 Overlook Drive, Little Rock, L90, Overlook Park Section B, $480,000.

Chung-Huai Yang; Asghley N. Yang; Frank And Ashley Living Trust to Joey Ryan Parker; Tracy Lynn Parker, 9633 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood, L54, Miller Heights, $475,000.

Kyle D. Kennedy; Caitlin D. Kennedy to Jack Oppel, L68 B61, Chenal Valley, $463,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Corbin C. Witham; Mallory O. Mercer, 5 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L2 B1, Fletcher Valley, $449,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Ronald Thibodeaux; Suzann Connell, 30 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L15 B2, Fletcher Valley, $424,500.

Rhonda Harrington to Michael Mackey; Cathy Mackey, 2506 Riverfront Drive, No. 2, Little Rock, Unit 12, Round River HPR, $400,000.

Katrina Owoh; Jeremy Owoh to Kevin M. Wiley; Taniesha L. Richardson Wiley, 4 Loran Drive, Little Rock, L31, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $395,000.

Scotty D. Rodgers; Tiffany Rodgers to Brandon S. Smith; Lisa M. Smith; The Smith Family Trust Tracts 1-2, Bayou Meto Acres Unrecorded, $395,000.

Janet Ann Miller Osborne; James Michael Osborne to Ryan Tiedeman, 210 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L14 B15, Pleasant Valley, $383,200.

Jody L. Urquhart; Keri J. Urquhart to Steben Randall, Jr.; Clarisse Ellaso Randall, 17 Vixen Trail, Jacksonville, L382, Foxwood Phase VIII, $380,000.

Estate Of Miguel Augustine Casillas (dec’d) ; Daniel Joseph Casillas; Megan Casillas to Sandra P. McAuley; John Robert McAuley, Unit 109 & Garage Unit 3, Vallon HPR, $375,000.

Doris J. Greenlea to Olivia Rottman 93 Indian Trail, Little Rock, L505, Kingwood Place, $370,000.

Paul A. Rosas; Gabriela S. Rosas to Sara Katelyn Dempster, 1700 Creekview Drive, Sherwood, L2 B12, Creekside, $370,000.

Robert Hayden; Anna Hayden to Richard J. Lowenthal; Lynette G. Latta; Richard J. Lowenthal And Lynette G. Latta Revocable, 2008 Trust L145, Longlea, $356,000.

Minuteman REI, LLC to Jeremy Masters; Christine Masters, 3900 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock, L56 B203, Park Hill NLR, $347,500.

Mason Seelinger; Joanna Seelinger to Ronald Allen Freese; Dianne Elaine Freese, L1592, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $344,000.

Zachary Brian Jacks; Christopher Matthew Jacks to Frank L. Hugus; Jennifer A. Gravette L50, Waterside Replat, $343,000.

Mitchell J. Wheeler; Virginia H. Hunt to Erika Judith Barrios; Erika Maritza Botello DeBarrios, L26R, River Manor Estates Phase B, $335,000.

Sharon Jan Wilson; Ashli Jan Cohen to William D. Sessoms; Nancy H. Sessoms, 9533 Meadow Oak Drive, Sherwood, L50, Millers Glen Phase 3, $329,900.

Daniel Scott Construction, LLC to Charles Winfred Adkins, Jr.; Kathy Lynn Adkins, 8576 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L15 B15, Creekside, $329,900.

Bayou Meto Water Management District to Pagan J. Williams; Samuel D. Williams, 6300 Colonel Maynard Road, Scott, Tract 11, The Ranchettes @ Deer Meadows, $325,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Benjamin O’Brien; Jessica Nicole McCauley, 9816 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L29, Millers Glen Phase 6, $320,025.

Sammie R. Martin; Viki R. Martin to Kristi M. Henry; Thomas R. James, 11102 Zajac Road, North Little Rock, Pt NW NE 35-3N-13W, $320,000.

Thomas E. Farrell; Kathleen R. Farrell to Anthony Eugene Gioia; Bridgette Maestri Gioia; Anthony Eygene Gioia And Bridgette Maestri Gioia Living Trust, L12, Bishop Place, $315,000.

JPK, Inc. to Allison Smith; Cedrick D. Elliott, 7017 Sarrasin St., Sherwood, L8, Edgewater Estates, $310,050.

Sarah B. Hartz; William Marion Hartz Revocable Trust to Steven Ray Garrett; Nancie Garrett, 2901 N. University Ave, Little Rock, L6 B12, Park View, $310,000.

Eddie Lamb; Kathy Reese Lamb to James R. Engelhorn, Jr.; Laura A Engelhorn, 8005 Toltec Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B5, Windsor Valley; L162, Sturbridge Phase III, $308,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Clyde E. Kelly, 9808 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L28, Millers Glen Phase 6, $305,000.

Michael T. Phillips; Donald Clay Crain; Jodi Crain; Betty Sue J. May-field; Richard Mayfield to Lahiani Group Properties, LLC Pt SW NE 36-1N-13W, $300,000.

Wesley D. Bonebright to John S. Brookes; Mary L. Brookes; Brookes Family Trust L23, Ninth Fairway, $300,000.

James Road Project, LLC to James C. McPeak; Allison S. McPeak, 5306 James Road, North Little Rock, Pt SW SE 19-3N-12W, $299,000.

Donald Joseph Rhoads; Donald Joseph Rhoads Living Revocable Trust; Cecelia Ann Fleming; Blue Sky Trust to Jordan Taylor Rhoads, Pt SE SW 30-2N-14W, $293,244.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Karen Lynn Adams L25C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $284,079.

James Alfred Davis; Georgia Marie Davis to Keith M. Howard; Angel Shunta Jackson, 1 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle. L1, Stoneledge Phase I, $279,500.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Kelly Dike L25D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $278,148.

Sunlight Management Services, LLC to Joshua M. Lee; Margo L. Lee 4418 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock, L8 B19, Lakewood, $276,500.

Alyssa M. Jaksich to Mark May, L25 B3, Riffel And Rhoton’s Ridgeland, $275,000.

Katherine Boone Pipkin to Frances A. Keeley Unit 200, Cambridge Place HPR, $275,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Nona Woods; Sally Whitmer L14 B17, Gibralter Heights, $272,400.

Brian A. Boyd; Sheryl D. Boyd to Meagan Chris; Lonny Chris; Sherrell Wilson, 11239 Hollyridge Cove, Sherwood, L27, Hollyridge, $270,000.

Sammy G. Anderson to Jim Brown; Cheryl Brown, 510 Greencastle Court, Jacksonville, L420A, Stonewall Phase V, $265,000.

Clyde E. Kelly; Shapan T. Kelly to Garrett Wilkerson, 4108 Royal Oak Drive, North Little Rock, L31 B66, Lakewood, $260,000.

Gerald Ray Harrison; Rebecca Lynn Harrison to Tanisha Williams, 2511 Silver Maple Drive, Little Rock, L383, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $255,000.

Howard Development Group, LLC to Ryan Hudik, 1869 S. Summit St., Little Rock, Ls10-11 B2, Moore & Penzel, $250,000.

Laura A. Baxter; Laura Bass; Estate Of Grace Holloway Hall (dec’d) to Harolyn Holmes, L1, Ninth Fairway, $250,000.

Patricia A. Funk; John E. Funk (dec’d) to Candi Boyd, L5, Meeks Manor, $250,000.

Tammy A. Lawrence to Dallas R. Madden; Donna C. Madden, 162 Ridgeland Drive, Maumelle, L92, North Ridge, $235,000.

Stan E. Spangler to Nakia Abron, 6 Summerland Court, Little Rock, L398, Ludington Heights, $232,500.

Julia Burrier to Joshua Tyler Lambert; Scarlett Lea Moore, 14 Pamela Lane, Sherwood, L14, Nells Replat-Pamela’s/Hankins, $225,000.

Hai Sinh; Kellie Sinh to Eddie Lamar Thomas, 1410 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock, L9 B2, Cherry Creek, $221,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Dreamland Management Group, LLC L18, Bellevue Phase IV, $221,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Wei Liu; Micihael Liu Chen, 13 Gregory Lane, Little Rock, L309, Briarwood, $220,000.

Heather M. Evans-Bir; Kenneth A. Bir to Riley Church, 2610 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock, L26 B11, Overbrook, $219,900.

John Cammarata to Nicholas Roundtree; Bailey Barker, 1024 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L22, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $215,000.

Taneisha Richardson-Wiley; Taniesha Richardson to Michael Holland; Laura Holland, 6411 Countrywood Cove, North Little Rock, L5 B4, Countryside, $210,000.

Kimberly Vu-Dinh to Erin Cumbo, 7100 Talmage Drive, Little Rock, L30, Maryton Park, $205,000.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to RYU Investment, LLC, 900 Russenberger Road, Little Rock, Blk 16, Granite Mountain Springs, $203,305.

Sarah R. Hicks to Tony A. Highfill; Charlotte Highfill, L11, Cypress View, $200,000.

Chipmonk Hill, LLC to Robert B. Francis L1, Lance Levi, $199,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Young Holdings, LLC L11 B3, Vancil (Proposed), $195,500.

S K Y Properties, LLC to M&J Lane Investments, LLC L83, Bamboo Village Phase III; L44, Bamboo Village Phase II, $190,000.

Robert Waters; Laurie Ann Waters to Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC Ls4-5 B3, Crestview, $190,000.

Tammy Leker to Bradley J. Mc-Intyre; Libby McIntyre, 207 Orchid Drive, Sherwood, L4, North Ridge, $189,900.

Cade A. Smith to Joshua Andrew Shipley, 6805 Flintrock Road, North Little Rock, L17 B27, Indian Hills, $185,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Maria Oates, 9 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L17, Stagecoach Meadows, $184,465.

Gregory Franz Schlottbohm to Michael T. Murphee; Grace M. Murphee, 2200 Andover Court, Unit 902, Little Rock, Apt. 902, Andover Square HPR, $183,250.

Boyd L. Mullins, Jr.; Pamela R. Mullins to James Taylor Richardson, Jr.; Amy Sue Richardson 2 Pennwood Drive, Sherwood, L13, Pennwood, $183,000.

Kim D. Ursery; Gina R. Ursery; Ursery Living Trust to Thomas Dale Goza; Linda Goza, 2 Floral Lane, North Little Rock, L13 B2, Heydens North Little Rock Heights, $180,000.

Ashleigh Tanner; Dirk Tanner to Rogelio Ramos; Carrie Ramos, 404 W. Fourth St., North Little Rock, L6B 4, Faucette, $179,280.

Valentina Combs; David Combs; Jacqueline Combs to Nicki Nicolo, 323 W. Fifth St., North Little Rock, Ls4-5 B4, Clendennin; L6 B4, Clendennin Annex, $175,000.

Patrick H. O’Brien to Samantha Lynn Martinez, 110 Pinehurst Cove, Jacksonville. L140, Stonewall Phase III-A, $174,000.

William E. Siegel; Melanie D. Siegel to Deanna N. Fournier, 523 Louisiana St., Apt. 9D, Little Rock, Unit 9D, Lafayette Square HPR, $170,000.

MC&T Holdings, LLC to Bruce L. House; Amandah J. House L1R, Lakeview West Replat, $165,000.

Joseph M. Good; Kathleen M. Good to Rodney Haywood; Daisy Haywood, 5653 Applewood Drive, North Little Rock, L28, Tanglewood, $162,750.

Middleton Land Company, LLC to Benjamin Foshee, 715 Country Club Road, Sherwood, L7 B306, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Briggs Real Estate Development Group, LLC to Lisa Rivoire, 2205 Coors Drive, North Little Rock, L2, Mizell Replat, $156,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Aaron Boardman, 5915 Karen Drive, North Little Rock, L23, Lone Pines, $150,000.