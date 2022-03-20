The nation in brief: Reporter 1 of 2 people slain outside bar





Reporter 1 of 2 people slain outside bar

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said.

Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage, according to officials.

Norfolk police detectives were investigating the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to three others. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, restaurant manager Rory Schindel told the newspaper. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Schindel said bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights about 1:30 a.m. An argument began outside as people started to leave, and shots rang out soon afterward, the newspaper reported.

Norfolk police identified the other person killed as Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, Va. Another woman had a life-threatening gunshot wound, while two more men suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Crews make gains against Texas fires

EASTLAND, Texas -- Fire crews in Texas made progress Saturday against a complex of wildfires that have killed a deputy sheriff and burned at least 50 homes, officials said.

"Progress has been made, but fire activity has picked up with rising temperatures and lower humidity," said Matt Ford, spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Services. He said about 25% of the flames were contained, up from about 4% late Friday as the fire burned thick brush and grass fields.

The fires had burned about 130 square miles, including about 70 square miles in the Eastland Complex, according to the agency.

Gusty winds were expected to return today, again raising the wildfire threat to critical levels in western and central Texas, Ford said. The forecast also calls for a 90% chance of rain on Monday, which Ford said would be welcome, but the winds could shift and drive the fire in another direction.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in the 11 counties hardest hit by wildfires. About 475 homes were evacuated in the area, Ford said.

The Eastland County sheriff's office released more details on the death of Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley. In a statement, the office said she was going door to door, getting residents to evacuate their homes Thursday.

"With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire," the sheriff's statement said.

Storms cause havoc in Alabama, Florida

Powerful storms moved Friday through Alabama and Florida, injuring six people, damaging several mobile homes and taking out power lines, authorities said.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado watch Friday morning for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The primary threats were "intense tornadoes" and "possible scattered damaging wind gusts" of up to 70 mph, the weather service said.

The service will not be able to verify whether tornadoes caused the damage until after officials conduct full assessments on Saturday, said Caitlin Ford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala.

A violent storm injured six people and damaged nine mobile homes in Atmore, Ala., Sheriff Heath Jackson of Escambia County said Friday.

Those injured were taken to hospitals. Two people with severe injuries were transferred to larger hospitals in Mobile, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, and there were no fatalities, the sheriff said.

The same storm system also caused damage in Florida, Ford said.

Four homes and a number of trees were damaged in Holt, Fla. Power lines were down, and tree branches had broken through roofs in Holt, the Okaloosa sheriff's office said on Twitter. No injuries were reported, the office said.

Disney World slams school drill team

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of "scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.

The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the "Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School "did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.

An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement said.

According to a district spokesperson, this is the eighth time the team performed the routine at Disney World. The spokesperson says Disney has never asked ahead of time about the planned performance.

Wahler said new measures have been implemented to prevent that from happening again. She did not elaborate.









Members of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department pass through a rural Eastland County, Texas, intersection Saturday while battling wildfires. (AP/The Abilene Reporter-News/Ronald W. Erdrich)





