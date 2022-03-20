Reporting medical debt set to change

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion -- the credit reporting companies that each keep files on roughly 200 million Americans -- said Friday that they will soon wipe away credit stains created by certain medical debts.

The changes -- including removing black marks for people who settled a debt after it went to collections -- were supported by consumer advocates.

The companies said the changes would eliminate up to 70% of the medical debt accounts on consumers' credit reports, which contain reams of data used to calculate the three-digit credit score that is the key to mortgages, car loans, rental agreements and more.

Starting July 1, medical debts that were paid after they went to collections will no longer appear on consumers' credit reports, where they can currently linger for up to seven years.

New unpaid medical debts will now only appear after a year of being sent to collections, instead of the current six months. That will give people more time to address the debt with their insurance companies and health care providers.

And beginning in the first half of 2023, the credit reporting companies said, they will exclude unpaid medical collection debts of less than $500.

"As an industry we remain committed to helping drive fair and affordable access to credit for all consumers," the companies' CEOs said in a statement.

Ethan Dornhelm, FICO's vice president of scores and predictive analytics, said the company was working with the credit reporting companies to quantify how the changes may shift scores -- and how many people would be affected. He said he believed the changes would have a similar effect as when the reporting companies eliminated two other sources of negative information: tax liens and civil judgments. Those affected generally saw their scores rise by 20 points or less, he said.

If a consumer had an otherwise spotless credit report and eliminated a medical bill -- paid or unpaid -- it could boost a score by more than 25 points, he added. (FICO scores range from 300 to 850, the higher the better.)

"The more pristine the file looks after you take away that negative information, the more that score can increase," Dornhelm said.