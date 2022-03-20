Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis for Sunday, March 20

Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

Post time 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Loch Garman in the third

BEST BET Topf Road Rules in the ninth

LONG SHOT Lac Vieux Desert in the seventh

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 192-392 (32.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

ALBERTA SUN*** won seven of 10 races in 2021, and the sharp front-runner is dropping in class following a competitive third-place finish. PARKIN IN THE REAR defeated $30,000 conditioned claiming sprinters in a fast clocking, and she received a confidence boost when the fourth-place finisher (Lady Shaman) came back with a sharp win Friday. NORTHERN DIAMOND possesses good early speed, and she is taking a slight drop in price on the heels of a fourth-place effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Alberta Sun;Vazquez;Maker;9-5

4 Parkin in the Rear;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

2 Northern Diamond;Hiraldo;Hartman;2-1

1 Canadian Ginger;Rosario;Asmussen;6-1

6 Catechism;Garcia;Anderon;6-1

3 Drinkatthecreek;Geroux;Lauer;8-1

2 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

DESCENTE** had a less than ideal trip when beaten a nose as the favorite, and she is a consistent and versatile mare with the class to move up and win. BIG BASE upset the top selection at big odds last month, and she put three winning races in succession last summer and should be respected. PIPESTONE tired inside the final furlong in her 2022 debut, but she is taking a significant drop and she recorded a vastly improved subsequent breeze.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Descente;Quinonez;Petalino;2-1

1 Big Base;Jordan;Frazee;8-1

4 Pipestone;Medellin;McKnight;5-1

6 Right Trappe;Contreras;Hobby;4-1

3 Athenas Song;Hiraldo;Ashauer;8-1

2 Hashtag Winner;Canchari;Williamson;6-1

5 Take Charge Gal;Harr;Dixon;9-2

7 Lady Gusto;Lopez;Hewitt;20-1

3 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LOCH GARMAN**** contested a fast early pace before opening up and getting caught late Feb. 27, and the beaten post-time favorite likely needed the race and should make amends for top connections. RIFT VALLEY has sprinted well at the meeting, and he showed ability at 1 mile last season in New York. SO BRAVE is dropping to a proper level after a fifth-place finish, and his recent workouts have been more upbeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Loch Garman;Vazquez;Diodoro;2-1

2 Rift Valley;Cabrera;Martin;9-2

7 So Brave;Hebert;Garcia;10-1

10 Stud Puppy;Gonzalez;Zito;8-1

6 Axis;Bailey;Puhl;8-1

11 Seaside Boy;Torres;Martin;5-1

9 Mega Max;Harr;Cates;12-1

3 Sporty Flyer;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

5 Guard;Geroux;Lauer;10-1

4 Moon in the Sky;Court;Loy;30-1

8 Whata Show Off;Jordan;Litfin;20-1

4 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JOYFUL CADENCE** is a graded stake-placed sprinter, who is moving up an allowance condition after holding on gamely defeating a nice filly in Pharoah's Heart. MELTING SNOW upset the top selection at 11-1 odds in December, and she wheeled back with a strong runner-up finish at this same condition. PERFECT HAPPINESS had early trouble and never recovered in the American Beauty, but she won a very fast race here Dec. 12, and she is reunited with top rider Florent Geroux.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Joyful Cadence;Cabrera;Ortiz;2-1

6 Melting Snow;Santana;Amescua;7-2

3 Perfect Happiness;Geroux;Cox;9-5

4 Break Curfew;Arrieta;Hiles;8-1

5 Southern Grayce;Rosario;Cox;9-2

2 Heart Full of Soul;Gonzalez;Robertson;12-1

5 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

MOLTO VIVACE*** broke poorly in a deceptively strong second-place finish, and the winner (Devil's Tower) has gone on to win two more races at the meeting. SITTIN ON GO was a graded stake winner at one turn as a juvenile, and he has worked well since not taking to the synthetic surface at Turfway. GREAT FACES brings competitive Beyer figures to the race, and he is running for winning trainer Federico Villafranco for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Molto Vivace;Santana;Maker;2-1

1 Sittin On Go;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;15-1

9 Great Faces;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

7 Marvin;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

3 Sag Harbor;Torres;Matthews;5-1

8 Deflater;Harr;Cline;8-1

6 O Dogg;Hiraldo;Contreras;8-1

4 Vulcan;Arrieta;Contreras;10-1

5 Five Dreams;Borel;Hewitt;12-1

6 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KERSHAW** became eligible for the race when defeating $20,000 claimers by nearly 3 lengths last month, and he owns the fastest last race Beyer figure, and he was claimed by a stable having an excellent meeting. ROAMING UNION raced close to a fast pace when crossing the wire second behind the top selection, and he likely needed the racer following a five-month vacation. SIGNOFTHECROSS gamely defeated starter allowance rivals just 14 days ago, which was his first race outside of California.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Kershaw;Pereira;Potts;5-2

7 Roaming Union;Geroux;Casse;4-1

2 Signofthecross;Vazquez;Diodoro;7-2

9 Colosi;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

11 Ego;Court;Holthus;10-1

3 Hardly a Secret;Cabrera;Broberg;10-1

8 Lastchanceatglory;Arrieta;Stuart;12-1

5 First Line;Torres;Hewitt;15-1

1 Hyperfocus;Medellin;McKnight;20-1

4 Morocco;Hiraldo;Compton;15-1

10 Bull Hollow;Gonzalez;Mason;20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

LAC VIEUX DESERT** has been training well since December and tipped her hand in a bullet 5-furlong gate work March 6. Moreover, no filly in the field has earned close to the Beyer par for the level. CHURCH SERVICE finished with energy in a clear runner-up effort, and she has earned eight in the money finishes and is overdue. DEVIOUS showed good early speed before tiring in an encouraging career debut, and she benefits from the race and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Lac Vieux Desert;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

7 Church Service;Harr;Cline;5-1

2 Devious;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

5 Martique Miss;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

6 Distorted Secrets;Geroux;Deville;6-1

9 Candywrapper Crazy;Garcia;Bauer;6-1

11 Magic Mags;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

4 M M M My Sharoana;Santana;Maker;8-1

3 Comedy Act;Hiraldo;Morse;15-1

1 McMansion;Vazquez;Williamson;20-1

8 Jog;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

8 Purse $106,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

DEVIL'S TOWER** has pressed the pace in three consecutive wins, and he fits well in an entry-level allowance. ROLLING FORK easily defeated state-bred optional claiming foes in his return from a long break, and he loves to win and appears the strongest finisher in the race. MESA MOON has been forwardly placed in consecutive in the money finishes at this level, and an outside post may work in his favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Devil's Tower;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

1 Rolling Fork;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

9 Mesa Moon;Gonzalez;Young;5-2

4 Stratofortress;Franco;Hollendorfer;6-1

5 Ernie Banker;Torres;Broberg;8-1

2 Name Rejected;Santana;Villafranco;6-1

6 League of Legends;Court;Fires;6-1

7 Lock Up;Contreras;Lukas;10-1

3 Double Bogey;Hebert;McKellar;30-1

9 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TOPF ROAD RULES*** finished second behind recent stake winner Gar Hole in December, and he wore blinkers for the first time and responded by winning a key two-turn race. BIG SUCCESS was a fast-closing maiden sprint winner just two races back, and he is stretching out after being overmatched in the Nodouble Breeders'. BUDDY REAUX finished second in an open two-turn allowance race at Delta, and he is an intriguing upsetter in his first race against state-bred rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Topf Road Rules;Santana;Peitz;7-2

2 Big Success;Vazquez;Prather;8-1

9 Buddy Reaux;Contreras;Dixon;12-1

7 Twisted Dixie;Harr;Cline;8-1

1 You Vee Cee;Geroux;Deville;4-1

3 Dinner At Crumpies;Wales;Hornsby;5-1

10 Super Geek;Hiraldo;Ashauer;20-1

5 Doc Irwin;Canchari;Witt;8-1

8 Rubiginous;Cabrera;Morse;8-1

12 Smokin Boots;Court;Petalino;15-1

4 Reef's Destiny;Bailey;Cline;30-1

11 More Than Blessed;Pereira;Cascio;8-1