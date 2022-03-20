River Valley marriages

Sebastian County
March 8
Donald Wilbur See, 30, and Catherine A. Hittner, 29, both of Fort Smith
Paul Wayne Portman, 44, Huntington, and Paula J. Fuller, 46, Imboden
Charles Herschel Grantham, 33, and Linnea Dawn Smith, 42, both of Fort Smith
Cameron James Farrell, 27, and Rebecca Sarit Turko, 28, both of Fort Smith
March 9
Christopher-John Anthony Miller, 22, and Sylvanna Marie Bentley, 20, both of Fort Smith
Tyler Allen Baldwin, 27, and Kristina L. Singleton, 37, both of Fort Smith
Edward Duane Hunter, 61, and Ronald Brandon Clelland, 62, both of Pittsburg, Okla.
Daniel Lee Dennis, 38, and Nicole Alice Allen, 22, both of Roland, Okla.
March 10
Ralph Ray Marshall, 74, and Arlene O'Neal Gaut, 67, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Medardo Cruz, 64, and Amparo Ayala-Barrientos, 66, both of Van Buren
Justin Lee Baker, 27, and Felicia Erin White, 24, both of Fort Smith
Donald Leonard Smith III, 41, and Ronda J. Christenberry, 51, both of Huntington
March 11
Dawson Glenn Lee, 28, and Shelby Ranae Gesiakowski, 29, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Tanner Lee Thomas, 19, and Tiana Marie Coy, 23, both of Catoosa, Okla.
Patrick James Travers III, 30, Waldron, and Margaret Elizabeth Gray, 29, Fort Smith
Albert Leroy Cass III, 37, and Linda Marie Vickers 31, both of Fort Smith
Preston Kyle Harris, 33, and Lisa Marie Peterson, 41, both of Fort Smith
Brayden Andrew Beshears, 25, and Meagan Renee Thompson, 24, both of Greenwood
James Albert Mullins, 31, and Haylea Danielle Walters, 29, both of Fort Smith
Arlen Scott Hamm, 40, and Julie Elizabeth Dykes, 40, both of Fort Smith
March 14
Matthew Clary Bradshaw, 21, and Hannah Nicole Hutchins, 19, both of Hackett
Sandra Lee Clarke, 37, and Brittany Nicole Gray, 32, both of Fort Smith
David Duane Thompson, 49, Poteau, Okla., and Wendy Lynn Jones, 49, Pocola, Okla.
Jonathan Wayne Hankins, 59, and Olena Borisovna Horn, 53, both of Spiro, Okla.
Tanner James Wiley, 25, and Emily Rose Doss, 23, both of Barling
Ryan P. Beck, 39, Fort Smith, and Tonya Beth Billingsley, 31, Barling