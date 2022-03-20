RIVER VALLEY REPORT: FS Northside opens 6A-Central play with pair of wins

FORT SMITH -- When the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies play Little Rock Catholic at historic Hunt's Park on March 29, fans will see the league leaders.

Northside opened 6A-Central play last week with two victories and begin conference play 2-0.

"It's really good, especially one of those being Bryant," Northside coach Will Hankins said. "It's been a good week."

In a 7-2 win over Bryant on Monday, Landon Parnell was brilliant on the mound.

Through six innings, Parnell faced just two batters over the minimum. A runner reached on an error in the first inning, he walked a batter in the third, but he was thrown out by Will Rollans trying to steal, and walked another in the fifth.

"In the first game, Landon Parnell was unbelievable on Monday night," Hankins said. "For 6-1/3 innings, he no-hit Bryant. Everything he threw, it worked. The defense played really good behind him."

Parnell threw just 89 pitches and gave up just a hit.

McCade Moody came on in relief and closed the door for the Grizzlies.

Jayden Dilworth, Jett Frazier, Drew Giacinti and Rollans each had two hits in the win.

Northside needed extra innings to beat Little Rock Central, 13-9, on Thursday, suffering a little bit of a letdown after the win over tradition-rich Bryant.

"It almost bit us in the rear end," Hankins said. "They were still on that high. Tuesday and Wednesday, everybody in town was telling them great job."

The Grizzlies scored three runs in the top of the first but gave up five in the bottom of the inning and trailed 8-3 after two innings.

"We got them together and told them they need to get off the bus, get to the dugout and get your mind ready," Hankins said. "They were still on this high from Bryant. Central was sitting over there thinking how did this team beat Bryant? Then, they started scratching back."

Northside rallied and took the game into extra innings before scoring four times in the top of the eighth for the win.

Moody picked up the win in three innings of relief, allowing just a hit, an unearned run, and a walk with five strikeouts.

Northside pounded out 14 hits with Eli Caldarera leading the way with three hits, four runs scored and knocking in two runs. Jayden Darnell drove in hree runs with a double and a homer.

Northside's game at Southside on Friday was postponed due to the weather and will be made up on April 30.

Northside will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., during spring break.

VAN BUREN

Pointers rally

Van Buren scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Southside, 8-7, on Thursday.

The Pointers scored five runs with two outs for the win.

Breckin Waters had two hits in the inning, leading off with a single and capping the rally with another line-drive single to score Jackson Rotert and Devin Gattis for the decisive runs.

Presley Nichols added an RBI ground out. Hayden Hurst mashed a two-strike double to deep left to drive in two runs, and Eli Gilreath had a two-run homer in the inning on a full count.

"That was wild to watch it all play out," Van Buren coach Luke Weatherford said. "Obviously, our guys were super excited. I hadn't seen one like that in a while. We hadn't done much, offensively. I told them after the game that I was glad we came back, but we can't pretend the first six innings didn't happen."

Malachi Henry earned the win in relief and picked out of trouble in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Earlier in the week, Van Buren split its conference-opening series against Greenbrier, losing the first game, 6-5, and winning the nightcap, 2-1.

Eli Gilreath needed just 97 pitches for the complete-game victory in the second game.

"He really stepped up for us on the mound," Weatherford said. "He's a senior and played a lot last year. He's been really, really good on the mound. That first game, we made some mistakes and fell behind 6-1. We came back but it just didn't work out. Then to have to bounce back and play right after that is tough. Eli going out there and throwing as well as he did made it a lot easier for us to settle in for that second game."

He struck out the side in the bottom half of the seventh inning after yielding a leadoff single. He finished with 10 strikeouts and walked one.

Van Buren will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., during spring break.

The Lady Pointers also split its conference opener against Greenbrier.

Riley Lowrey had two hits and drove in a run, and Hailey Allen drove in two runs in Van Buren's 6-4 win the opener.

Ember Caldwell earned the win, striking out four.

Greenbrier won the second game, 10-2.

ALMA

Wood Bat approaches

The Airedales will enjoy spring break at home, hosting the Wood Bat Invitational sponsored by Crabtree RV Center and Madden Bats.

Four games will be played each day, beginning on Thursday and includes Alma, Mansfield, Paris, Ozark and Dover along with Oklahoma schools Muldrow, Panama and Howe.

"Back during the summer at a tournament with my son at Sallisaw, they had a wood bat tournament for the younger kids and they had so much fun with it," Alma coach Brian Fry said. "At Van Buren, we used to have the Squeeky Smith Wood Bat Tournament, and we had 16 teams call about it. They had so much fun with it, and we had so much positive feedback."

The tournament comes at a perfect time with spring break and has a local flavor as well.

"Usually, we travel for spring break but I thought it would be a perfect time to stay in town and generate some excitement for baseball," Fry said. "Another key, we wanted to try to keep it local and get crowds out."

Alma split the conference-opening doubleheader against Vilonia on Wednesday.

Senior southpaw Logan Taylor threw just 83 pitches and allowed just two hits in going the distance for the Airedales in the opener in a 7-1 win. He walked two and fanned six.

"He gave up a hit and a run in the first inning," Fry said. "He came off the field and said that's all they're going to get. He was right."

Camden Curd and Tyson Shepherd each had two hits in the win.

Vilonia scored eight runs in the sixth inning of the second game to win, 13-6.

"We didn't have any errors," Fry said. "We were throwing strikes, but everything they hit found a hole. We couldn't stop them once they started stringing hits together. They beat us, but we felt like we played solid defensively. They got hot."

The Lady Airedales also split their 5A-West doubleheader against Vilonia on Wednesday.

McKenzie Martin, Taelynn Perry and Julia Nutt homered in Alma's 6-4 win the opener.

Martin earned the victory, striking out four.

Vilonia won the second game, 7-0.

FS SOUTHSIDE

Tough start

The Mavericks had the unenviable task of opening 6A-West play against defending state champion Rogers.

Southside fell behind early on Monday and lost, 9-0, at home before going to Rogers and losing, 8-2, on Tuesday.

"They're good," Southside coach Dale Harpenau said. "They do a lot of things right defensively, and on the mound they throw a lot of strikes."

Monday, Rogers pecked away at the Mavericks with single runs in the first three innings and the seventh inning.

"We always want to stay away from the big inning, but they nickel-and-dimed us to death with one here, one here, one here," Harpenau said. "We never got to the point we could throw enough zeros up on the board. We are a pretty dominant left-handing hitting team. Sometimes, we're still finding that adjustment against left-handed pitching."

Rogers lefty Madden Dillard went the distance for Rogers and retired 15 of 16 batters over the final five innings.

On Tuesday, Ty Jones knocked in two runs with a two-out triple in the sixth inning.

Southside heads to Gulf Shores, Ala., for spring break.

GREENWOOD

Strong start

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs began 5A-West with a doubleheader sweep over Russellville on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won, 2-1, and 13-0.

Rylee Cowart drove in both of Greenwood's run in the opener with a first-inning single that scored Mady Cartwright and Morgan Coryell.

Tori Howard gave up just four hits and struck out five.

Howard and Haley McAdams combined on a four-hit shutout in the nightcap in the game shortened to five innings due to the run rule.

Macey Cutsinger and Kylie Lawson each had three hits, Cartwright and Charlize Taylor each had two hits.

Lawson drove in six runs and had a two-run homer.

The Bulldogs split the conference-opening doubleheader against Russellville on Wednesday.

Russellville's Colton Sims needed just 70 pitches for the complete-game one-hit shutout in the opener in a 3-0 win. He struck out eight.

Austin Mitchell turned in a complete-game victory in the second game for the Bulldogs in a 4-2 win. He allowed just one unearned run and struck out 12.

Bryce Morgan had two hits, and Dawson Holt drove in two runs and had a stolen base.

Greenwood will spend spring break in Gulf Shores, Ala.

OZARK

Woolsey excels

Anna Woolsey has definitely made the most of her three outdoor track meets of the season.

She swept the 100, 200 and 400 meters in the Van Buren Running Festival, Ozark Hillbilly Relays and the Greenwood Invitational this week.

She also won the pole vault at the Hillbilly relays.

VAN BUREN

Mr. and Miss Hat Trick

The Van Buren Pointers defeated Mountain Home on Thursday to remain undefeated in 5A-West play.

Van Buren improved to 6-1-1 overall and 3-0 in conference.

In the three conference games, Pedro Rodriguez has scored 10 goals with three against Greenbrier, four against Greenwood and three more against Mountain Home.

The Lady Pointers had hat trick performances by Meghan Hutchison. In a 3-0 win over Mountain Home, she scored all three goals with Mariana Gutierrez assisting on two of them.

Hutchison also had a hat trick against Greenwood in a 5-1 win.