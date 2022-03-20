Runners aid fight against cancer

Snow began to fall on the eve of the scheduled Endure the Dirt Adventure run, a cancer awareness fundraiser inspired by former White Hall basketball coach Marc Stringer, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer at the age of 33 and eventually succumbed to it.

Personal Pep Rally founder Misti Coker of Stuttgart started the organization in 2017 after Stringer, her son-in-law, got sick. Because of Stringer's love for athleticism and adventure races, Endure the Dirt was established.

"He would take his team of boys who played basketball at White Hall, and they would always go do a mud run as team-building. That is how it started," Coker said.

Many considered Stringer to be Superman because, despite his cancer, he never showed signs of weakness. Stringer battled and overcame surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, and he rarely missed a practice or a Bulldog game. When he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016, he fought the disease the same way he fought opposing teams until he couldn't fight any longer.

Stringer passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 37 after a four-year fight against cancer.

Stringer's wife, Lauren, a registered nurse at the Arkansas Children's Hospital emergency room, never left Stringer's side through his journey, and after he died, she was emboldened to continue the legacy of Stringer's heroic strength.

"When it was snowing the day before the race, I was upset," said Lauren. Little did she know that the snow would later become a symbol of positivity, peace, progress and divinity.

Saturday, March 12, was the day of the race, which was delayed by a few hours due to the inclement weather. At first, attendance was scarce, but as time went on not even the frigid temperatures and a sheet of snow covering the prairies of Stuttgart would keep more than 300 participants from showing up.

From mini mudders, cancer patients, family members of those who lost their battle to cancer, to avid athletes, a host of supporters showed up to endure more than dirt for a great cause.

"We had an awesome crowd," said Coker. "We heard so many stories of so many people, cancer patients, families of cancer patients who passed away ... all that meant so much to us."

Endure the Dirt is a 5K mud run that consists of obstacles that are engineered to test strength and one's fears. Located on the flat land of Stuttgart, surrounding Mack's Prairie Wings, the course is designed for a healthy individual to understand what a cancer patient endures daily.

Remembrance signs for those no longer living were spread throughout the course while fellow participants cheered and boosted the runners to conquer each task, just as the cancer patient has their caregivers to help them fight cancer.

Even the youngsters got dirty for cancer in the "Mini Mudder," in memory of Price Hancock of Stuttgart, who bravely battled stage IV glioblastoma from Dec. 1, 2014, through Dec. 26, 2015.

Obstacles of the adventure race included what appeared to be running on water, climbing over barrels and jumping over fire and into an ice-cold barrel of water, just to name a few.

"Cancer gets dirty, and the people have to get dirty, too to realize the drudgery that cancer patients and their families go through every day," said Coker.

Lauren was overjoyed with the turnout, as she herself endured the dirt, putting her in a place of remembrance of the battles she also had to fight during her husband's bout with cancer.

"Stringer felt like, because he was sick, he couldn't be the person he wanted to be for me," she said. "He always wanted me to live a full and happy life and he hated the fact that I had to sacrifice to take care of him."

Lauren said most days were hard for them both because, at the young ages of 29 and 37, there was still so much life they both wanted to experience together.

"Stringer and I would always be so sad because we figured we couldn't be able to have kids of our own," she said. "So many of my friends had kids, my sisters have had babies, and I came to myself when he passed away and asked what do I do with all of this love that I have to give ."

After two years of going through the grieving process, Lauren's question was answered. God sent her a childhood friend who had lost his wife a few days before Stringer passed away, Mathew Moore. The two began dating last summer and recently became engaged.

"It's so crazy how God can line things up and how I could never dream up the circumstances that I am in right now," said Lauren. "The whole two years I was grieving and I was thinking about not ever having kids and then there was Matt with his triplets out there who were needing motherly love. It is such a neat dynamic."

Lauren said their relationship feels destined, something she knows Stringer would want her to have.

"He would want me to be happy. He would want me to continue to live," she said. "It's been a major blessing."

But Lauren didn't always feel that her life was a blessing. She recounts talking to her grief counselor when Stringer passed away saying she could never imagine a day when she "wouldn't hurt as bad."

"I would also say I am scared not to hurt this bad because not hurting this bad would mean that I've forgotten Stringer," said Lauren. "I've never dreamed that I would be OK but that doesn't mean that I am any less sad; it just means I have chosen to continue to live my life, which is what Stringer would want for me to do."

Lauren said her story is coming into a full circle and now that she and her family have experienced the whole grief process, they are even more capable of helping people that are going through the same journey.

"We have experienced every part of this and unfortunately with cancer, you want to avoid the discussion on death, but it's a discussion that needs to be had," she said. "The fact that we experienced that side of things people are more open to having those conversations with us because they feel comfortable with it."

Lauren said she still has her days, especially on an anniversary and birthday. She said Stringer's legacy will continue to live on as she continues the mission of cancer awareness and support.

"Stringer was a fighter. He could never see that he was also sacrificing so much just to live," said Lauren. "I do this for everyone who is battling cancer. A lot of people don't realize the best thing you can do for someone who has lost someone due to cancer, or someone who is battling cancer is just remember them. Know that people see you and that they care."

Coker opened Pass on Joy, a gift store located at 1920 S. Main St. in Stuttgart, to help provide Joy Mail for cancer patients. All proceeds go directly to Personal Pep Rally to fund Joy Mail packages sent to cancer patients all across the country.

Coker said they have over 100 patients throughout Arkansas and patients throughout the United States and Canada.

To nominate a cancer patient to receive Joy Mail, email passonjoy@gmail.com and provide the person's name and address. This will automatically add them to the mailing list.

Personal Pep Rally also provides scholarships for students who have been affected by cancer. Graduating seniors in Stuttgart and White Hall are eligible to receive the scholarships.

To learn more about the scholarships, visit https://www.personalpeprally.org.

Lauren Coker Stringer jumps over fire logs during the 2022 Endure The Dirt adventure race inspired by her late husband Marc Stringer, who passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 37, after a four-year fight against cancer. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

