Same family, worlds apart

My folks came from large tenant-farming Depression-era families in the woods of southwest Arkansas. More kids meant more field hands.

All their many siblings got married and had baby-boom kids. A few of the cousins remain close to me, such as the Church of Christ minister whose preaching soars in the way that matters, by living example.

There are others on both sides I remember fondly from childhood trips "down home," but with whom I've not been much in touch since. I suspect I'm known to them as the weird one who descended into newspapers, liberalism and failed marriages up in Little Rock. They still live happily and fully where they were born. Some check in on the curiosity of me on Facebook.

It's those in the latter group who, through social-media connection, provide some of my better connections to the white rural conservatism that dominates our state.

There is one cousin, particularly--and she might not want to be identified by name in the statewide press as my leading family-based nemesis--who has been in touch occasionally on social media the last couple of years.

She couldn't take it anymore the day the major news networks declared Joe Biden the winner in 2020. My Facebook page featured threads of celebratory posts. She chimed in to say she couldn't believe what she was reading. She wrote that we'd all get our comeuppance in a day or two when the story came out about fraud in these returns.

She said we'd never had a president as great as Donald Trump considering what he'd done for her family's economic situation and to protect the border and her values.

Several months later she posted to ask how I was feeling with gasoline prices rising and the border overrun by undocumented immigrants. I replied that I did not make political decisions based on financial transactions for gasoline and that I simply did not harbor the disdain that others seemed to hold for persons coming across the Mexican border.

Then, the other night, she asked again. With gasoline averaging north of $4 a gallon, and with inflation rising and supply chains clogged, and with the world at risk of nuclear war amid evil in Ukraine based on aggression we seem impotent against, how did I feel about Biden now?

I replied by saying that at least he was still better than that horrid insurrectionist she supported. It was about all I had.

I'd done precisely what I'd ridiculed in others, which was avoiding independent judgment by countering with "what about" comparisons to the other side.

I am disappointed in Biden. He had one job, which was to be boringly competent to calm the Trump-era madness.

He has failed. He has not led on domestic policy, but followed an impractical left flank. He has not staked out clear guiding principle, but mostly reacted by reading a teleprompter unevenly.

He has done reasonably well leading NATO to this point, although now he seems stymied in a game of chicken with the Russian monster.

That's not his fault, but it is his responsibility chiefly. It seems entirely possible that Vladimir Putin moved now because he saw no strength of resistance.

The country and the civilized world need leadership that is competent and moral. We've gotten uneven competence at best in the moral. We've gotten immorality in the ... well, I'm not going to call Trump competent.

But competence is precisely what some people think they see through his infantile ego. They believe the country and world were better off then than now, his childish tweeting aside.

My cousin says she can't wait until 2024 to restore to the White House the one I call an insurrectionist. I counter that we need to worry about the world getting to 2024.

She, at last, agrees, but on the basis that the country may not survive Biden. I'm talking about surviving her hero's hero, the murderer Putin.

Even in rare agreement, our terms are worlds apart.

This is not simply one family's story among cousins. It's the current American story. And it's a raging Arkansas story.

What my cousin and I have most in common, in my view if not hers, is that we deserve better--she better than a small divisive megalomaniac, and me better than a nice avuncular fellow who simply doesn't appear to be up to it.

I have no ideas for addressing the Ukrainian horror. But I have one very good idea for what the United States needs in 2024.

It's a choice more competent on one hand and more moral on the other. We don't need a rematch between my cousin's guy and the guy who was my guy because he wasn't that guy.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







