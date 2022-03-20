Schools official facing lawsuit

A Pulaski County woman has sued Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren, saying she failed to respond to a request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Amelia Lafont sent an email to Warren on March 3 asking for invoices received for legal services and records of each payment, such as checks or ledger entries, for legal services from Jan. 1-31.

Lafont said she sent a second email on March 9 that stated: "Dear Superintendent Warren, Your response to this request was due yesterday. Please provide these records immediately. Thank you, Amelia Lafont"

Lafont, represented by Little Rock attorney Lawrence Walker, alleged that Warren violated the Arkansas FOIA by not producing the requested records within three working days "or even a reasonable amount of time."

The nature of the legal services Lafont mentioned is not known.

Lafont attempted to reach Warren by phone without success on Wednesday, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendant's assistant would not respond to any inquiry, nor take a message, demanded that Plaintiff identify an organization of affiliation, and abruptly hung up on Plaintiff twice," the suit alleges.

Lafont is suing for the public records and for the costs and fees of the suit, as well as other relief to which she might be entitled.

The case has been assigned to Judge Tim Fox.

It was not clear if Warren has retained an attorney in the case.