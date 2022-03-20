Skies were no limit for long-distance love affair





A window opening represents opportunity, but Heather Bryant and Jason Oleksa got their chance because of one he closed.

They met on an early morning flight out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 25, 2007. Heather was on her way to a wedding in Chicago; Jason was going to visit family in Little Rock.

The plane was packed with Memorial Day travelers and as they took their seats Jason remarked that they were lucky to have a seat open between his by the window seat and hers by the aisle.

After takeoff Heather took a nap. She woke up to bright sun shining on her face, thanks to the window shade Jason had raised to admire the view.

"I sharply asked if he could put the window down and he quipped back, 'I wasn't looking out it or anything,'" she says. "I was intrigued that someone came back like that so we struck up a conversation."

Jason was in air traffic control school in Miami at the time; Heather, originally from Wichita, Kan., was a swim coach in Coral Springs, Fla.

In the midst of chatting about their home states, their destinations and random other tidbits, they discovered that they attended different worship services at the same church in the Fort Lauderdale area.

When they landed in Memphis, Jason walked Heather to the gate for her connecting flight.

"We had a really good conversation, but he didn't ask for my phone number," Heather says.

Jason regretted that.

"In my defense, this just doesn't happen," he says. "You don't meet somebody on a plane and then ask for their number and they actually give it to you. Well, maybe in the romance movies ... but I was like, 'I'm not gonna get shot down.'"

The following weekend Heather went to the church service Jason had told her he attended.

"He actually found me, and we went to dinner," Heather says. "We dated for about a month."

Heather was ready to settle down. She wasn't sure he was, however, and they broke up.

For the next six months, they stayed close.

"We wanted to be together," Heather says, "but I had been in a long-distance relationship before I moved to Florida. He was getting ready to move back to Arkansas and I just couldn't do it."

Jason called her on New Year's Eve in 2009 after he heard a Tim McGraw song.

"He said, 'Hey, this song really reminds me of me and you,'" Heather says. "We started talking more frequently on the phone again then."

They made plans to get together when they went to their mutual friends' wedding in summer 2010.

"We were joking that we were going to get married somehow and have kids, that this wedding was going to be like our restart," Heather says. "But that wedding didn't happen."

In 2011, Heather was feeling down, and she turned to Jason. As their friendship rekindled, they confided in each other about their significant others.

"I was jealous, for sure," she says.

Heather had a plane voucher that was expiring soon and she told Jason she wanted to visit him.

Jason balked.

"I was probably just scared a little bit," says Jason, who was living in Kentucky.

Heather went to Chicago to see her cousin instead. She sent a selfie of her shopping with her cousin to him while she was there.

"I said, 'I'm buying you a ticket,'" Jason says.

Heather was in Kentucky for four days, hanging out with Jason's friends and doing touristy things, like visiting Churchill Downs.

"It was wonderful, and when I left, I cried," she says. "We hadn't seen each other for years and we had both expected some awkwardness -- but there had been no awkwardness."

They made a plan to see each other every three months, with daily phone conversations in between.

In February 2013, Jason planned to propose to Heather during a surprise hot air balloon ride, but the flight was canceled the night before. Quickly regrouping, he suggested they watch the sun rise from the beach instead.

Heather reluctantly went along with his idea, but they miscalculated the time and the sun was up before they made it to the beach.

They exchanged gifts on a pier -- she gave him a watch and he gave her a purse -- and then Jason asked a man who was passing by to take their photo on the beach. As the man pointed the lens at them Jason dropped to his knee and proposed. Through her tears, Heather accepted.

They were married in a small ceremony at the overlook at Pinnacle Mountain State Park on July 4, 2013, and then celebrated with a bigger wedding on April 26, 2014, in Wichita.

Heather and Jason moved to Conway in 2016. They have two children -- Madison, 8, and Lucas, 5.

The friends whose wedding was meant to be Jason and Heather's restart back in 2010 did marry, just not as they had planned.

"We truly believe God knew that maybe we weren't ready at that time," Heather says. "There was always a connection for us. We're true soulmates, in my opinion."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “He had on a straw hat and some kind of Hawaiian necklace. It was totally not his regular style. But he was cute.”

He says: “I said, ‘How did we get so lucky?’ But it was because there was an empty seat between us on the plane.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “We did our first look and then I went back upstairs to write our vows. And he cried while he was reading his vows, which is totally not like him.”

He says: “I had wanted to be married, I had wanted to have kids. It was a little bit later for me than I had expected — I was 30 — but when we got married I just felt complete.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Communicate, compromise and commit.”

He says: “Don’t just love the person you marry, make sure you like them, too.”









Heather and Jason Oleksa will celebrate their eighth anniversary on April 26. They met on a plane but their journey to marriage took a long and forked path. “There are two parts,” she says. “But I really believe we’re soul mates.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





