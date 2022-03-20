Spitballing on variety of sports topics





I'm still trying to adjust to the drastic changes in the weather, where one day I'm dressed like a fur trapper in the Rockies and the next day I appear like a beach bum thumbing for a ride to Margaritaville.

That's my excuse anyway for a segmented version of this weekly offering.

HOOKED ON FISHING

Hey, young fella. You think you're pretty good with a rod and reel?

Then you should aspire to be like Curt Ferguson, a high school senior at Huntsville. Ferguson will continue his passion for fishing after signing with Drury College in Springfield, Mo. Ferguson chose Drury over the bass fishing team from Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tenn.

"I've been fishing before I could walk, so I'm super excited about this," Ferguson said.

Ferguson hooked up with Drury while attending a fishing derby in Alabama, where the participants were able to show off casting and distancing skills in front of college coaches. Ferguson won't be on full scholarship, but he'll receive $2,000, which is a benefit for any person beginning college.

So, what's the key to being a good bass fisherman?

"Patience," said Ferguson, who was out on the water again Saturday afternoon. "The more time you're out on the water and staying hooked, the better you're going to be."

A MAKEOVER FOR HARMON

Anyone walking or driving around Fayetteville High School will notice something vastly different at the south end of Harmon Field.

There's a big hole in the ground where the football fieldhouse once stood.

Construction has begun for a new Fayetteville Bulldog Academic and Athletic Complex that is scheduled to be finished in August 2023. The three-story multipurpose building will resemble the one at Owasso, Okla., where Fayetteville played last season in a nonconference game.

Once completed, the new fieldhouse at Harmon Field will include office space for coaches and locker rooms for football, soccer, track and field, cheer, and dance teams, storage rooms, an indoor practice field for baseball, cheer, and dance, a student study lounge and large classrooms, plus concession stands on the home and visiting sides.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $27 million. The architect on the project is WER Architects, and the construction manager is Nabholz.

TAKE A CHANCE ON ME

It's become a thing for college football players who feel slighted or unappreciated to announce on Twitter they're making themselves available in the transfer portal to anyone who will better appreciate their talent.

But what if no one comes calling? What if you're left with nowhere else to go?

There's a lesson here for people from the great philosopher and song lyricist Justin Bieber, who sang on his hit tune "The grass ain't always greener on the other side. It's greener where you water it."

Um, yea. Something like that.

There's now hope for the over 1,000 players who are listed as "active" in the transfer portal and with more expected to emerge after the completion of spring practice. The growing availability of "free agents" has led to camps designed specifically for athletes in the transfer portal.

One of these new types of camps is planned for April 27-28 in Virginia, where athletes will go through a series of drills in front of any coach who decides to show up. More of these new type of camps are planned across the country.

There's a cost of course, which reinforces another long-held belief. Nothing of any substance is free, no matter how smart or talented you may be.

NCAA TOURNAMENT MEMORIES

I read an article recently that claims Lorenzo Charles' basket that beat Houston's Phi Slamma Jamma and handed the national championship to North Carolina State in 1983 is the most-memorable basket in NCAA Tournament history.

OK. Maybe. Probably.

But from an Arkansas perspective, it has to be either the 3-pointer by Scotty Thurman that secured the national championship for the Razorbacks over Duke in 1994 or the half-court shot by U.S. Reed in the NCAA Tournament in 1981.

The 49-foot jumper by Reed was more skill than luck. He had to dribble and maneuver around a couple of defenders with five seconds to play before putting up the shot that beat the buzzer.

And beat Louisville, which had won the national championship the previous year.

The contrast in emotion was evident on the court following Reed's shot. While Arkansas players rushed the court to celebrate, the cameras panned to a Louisville player who sat dejectedly on the court and a Louisville cheerleader crying her eyes out.

Arkansas lost badly to LSU in the next round in 1981 after beating Louisville 74-73. But Reed's half-court shot, when it appeared Arkansas had surely lost the game, is another reminder that sports is the ultimate reality show.

And it's not even close.



