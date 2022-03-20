Started running in ’68; scored 17 100-mile runs





Lou Peyton laced up her Keds, left her newborn son under her husband's careful watch and went for her first jog in 1968.

She started out with easy jogs around her neighborhood, and worked up to 5 miles, then 10, and eventually marathons and ultramarathons.

At 78, old injuries have forced a slower pace, so Peyton boosts endorphins with fast-paced 9-mile walks a couple of times a week and shorter ones on alternate days.

"I don't want to stop," she says.

Peyton was introduced to running by a friend who visited her in the hospital following the birth of her first child.

"I had been playing golf and walking during pregnancy, and one of my golf friends said, 'You're going to have to try jogging. It's the latest thing,'" she says.

Peyton was hooked.

"I couldn't think about the baby diapers, the dishes, any of that, because you just had to think about what you were doing at that moment and breathe," she says. "I had a side stitch and was out of breath and all of that, but I couldn't wait until the next time getting out. We weren't pushing to go distance, it was just simply to go this half-mile circle in front of where we lived."

She also liked that expenses associated with running were minimal. There were no special clothing or equipment back then, certainly nothing designed for female runners.

Her husband, Charley, was in the Army Reserves around the time she started, and he ran to get in shape for physicals.

"We shared the same gray sweatsuit," she says. "I learned that you want to be the first one to run so you don't have to put on that sweaty, wet gray sweatsuit."

The more she ran, the farther she could go.

"I did work up to 5 miles but not within the first year," she says. "There was no push to get ready for a race. There were no races in 1968 for women. But I did get to see the running boom hit."

After her second child turned 3, Peyton got a part-time job at a new running store, where she learned about Runner's World magazine -- and about the Boston Marathon.

"I couldn't imagine any of that for me, but what an exciting time to just live and grow into that," she says.

Her first race was a 4-miler in Pleasant Valley. Women were still in the minority.

"We would hear that there was a woman from, like, south Arkansas who was running and we would be anxious to meet her," she says. "We tried to keep in touch and encourage each other. That was back in the day that the woman got pulled off of the Boston Marathon course, so women just weren't running."

At her first marathon, on Oct. 22, 1977, in Crowley, La., she qualified for the Boston Marathon, which had become her goal.

"But I also had an artery injury," she says.

Recovery from that injury and subsequent surgery took almost a year.

"It was not easy for me," she says.

In 1985, Peyton and her husband made it to the Boston Marathon.

"We had to take out our savings, and we had to get our mothers to come and stay at our house and babysit our children," she says.

When they returned, Max Hooper, one of Arkansas' first ultrarunners, asked her to pace him in the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run on California's Sierra Nevada Mountains.

"I didn't even know what he was talking about, but I knew he did exciting things in running and I wanted to be part of it," she says.

She joined him as he ran throughout the night.

"The pacer would be fresh and would come in and talk to you or hold the flashlights and just keep you on the trail," she explains.

Peyton found inspiration in that experience.

"They announced this lady's name as finishing the Western States 100 for the first time and she was a grandmother," Peyton says. "I thought, 'If she can do that and I'm willing to do the training to do that, I can do that, too.' That kind of launched me into the ultramarathons."

In 1989, she completed the Grand Slam of Ultrarunning, a set of four 100-mile races in one year. She was one of four women participating.

Two years later, she and Charley started the Arkansas Traveller 100, a 100-mile race on the Ouachita Trail.

The Peytons grew up together in Vicksburg, Miss., where her father was a cattle farmer.

"I was an only child and I lived out in the country, so I didn't learn to play basketball or other sports," says Peyton, who tried out for track but didn't make the team.

Peyton has logs of past runs but, she says, "I hope I never have time to go back and look all that up. I would rather be out training."

She knows she has finished 17 100-milers.

"I think I started 21," she says. "That's a great record and I'm proud. I just want to keep going. I don't want to have to stop, even though it's turned from running to walking."

Lou Peyton ran in the Boston Marathon in 1985. She was one of the first women to take up running in Little Rock in 1968, and though injuries have slowed her pace she refuses to stop. “It’s the only thing I know how to do, and I get lots of pleasure from it,” she says. “Nowadays, I walk but I try to walk fast. It takes 9 miles to make me really feel good from a walk, so it just takes more time out there when I walk, but I just don’t want to stop.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





