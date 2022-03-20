State promotes 2 programs to increase skills training, add job options

Developing career options and bolstering skills training took center stage last week with an emphasis on two programs that state officials hope will prepare more Arkansans for the workplace.

On Thursday, the state Office of Skills Development announced it will expand on a trial, started last fall, to use virtual reality simulations to help Arkansans explore career paths and advance training options for job seekers.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in Jonesboro to hand out $8 million in workforce training grants to nine organizations in the state dedicated to industry-led skills training to increase economic development opportunities in local communities and expand career options and wages for workers.

Cody Waits, director of the Office of Skills Development at the Arkansas Department of Commerce, says the virtual reality training will launch statewide and reach up to 4,500 Arkansans this year. The pilot program was tested at 15 sites and has helped train more than 205 students since launching in the fall.

The virtual reality simulations offer real-world experience for job seekers and students exploring career options, giving them hands-on training in a variety of fast-growing jobs and industries. Officials say the program will allow participants to explore different career options in multiple sectors.

"This statewide program is an example of how we can pair innovative technologies with our existing career and technical education resources to help more students prepare for new career horizons -- and meet the skilled workforce needs of employers," Waits said.

The program uses technology developed by TRANSFR, which says its tool safely replicates an on-the-job environment anywhere -- in rural areas, at home or in the schools -- without the overhead of a multi-million-dollar training facility.

The company says its technology also reduces training time compared to a traditional training environment in the workplace or in the classroom. Participants get an inside view of technical roles and industries -- including manufacturing, skilled trades, warehousing and storage, hospitality, public safety and automotive, among others.

The skills development office is working with colleges and universities, community colleges, high schools, regional workforce boards, economic development organizations and private employers in the statewide launch.

Students searching for a career will find the program especially valuable, Waits says, because they can explore multiple options and get a hands-on feel for what life on a particular job is like from day to day.

Altec, which specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment in the electric utility, telecommunications and contracting sectors, is also involved in the rollout, using the technology and virtual-reality training to help to hire an additional 300 technicians across the country, Altec has sponsored the Altec Technician Education Program at Arkansas State University at Beebe. The program uses virtual reality to help students earn a Diesel Technology Certificate and prepare for technician roles within the Altec workforce.

"This partnership will help more Arkansas residents explore career pathways in the industries in greatest need -- and understand the education and training options available to help them take their next professional step," said Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec.

VENTURE CENTER CONFERENCE MOVES

The Little Rock Venture Center has rescheduled its inaugural VenCent Fintech Summit, moving the event to Aug. 15-17 in Little Rock to avoid complications from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The conference has set up a national lineup of banking and financial technology experts as speakers.

VenCent will include courses from banking and innovation experts, live product demonstrations by The Venture Center's most successful fintech accelerator alumni, as well as facilitate high-value collaboration with bank industry leaders.

"The banking industry is spurring growth and innovation through fintech partnerships, and at a breakneck pace," said Wayne Miller, executive director of the Venture Center. "That's why we created VenCent -- to provide a place for bankers to learn from other bankers about what's next in the industry and to be a part of shaping the industry's future."

Attendees will gain access to fintech companies from around the world, deepen connections with an innovative banking community and grow a deeper understanding of bank innovation's regulatory environment.

More information is available at vencentsummit.com.

SBA EXTENDS DEFERMENTS

Arkansans who have received covid economic injury disaster loans (EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration now have more time to pay back the funds. SBA has loaned more than $1.8 million to nearly 23,000 Arkansas under the program.

The federal agency is giving borrowers a total of 30 months deferment from inception on all approved EIDL loans. The extended deferment period will provide additional flexibility to small business owners that have been hit hard by the pandemic or those grappling with supply-chain and inflation challenges.

"This extended principal and interest deferment will provide financial relief to millions of small business owners -- particularly those hardest-hit by the pandemic and related marketplace challenges -- so they can continue to pivot, adapt and grow," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

Nationwide, the covid EIDL program has allocated more than $351 billion in relief to 3.9 million borrowers, including to the smallest of small businesses from historically underserved, disadvantaged communities.

During the pandemic, SBA increased the cap on EIDL funding to $2 million per borrower and allowed loan funds to be used for any normal operating expenses and working capital, including payroll, purchasing equipment and paying off debt.

