SOFTBALL

Gibson powers Arkansas over Tennessee

Danielle Gibson slugged two home runs and accounted for seven RBI as the University of Arkansas downed Tennessee 9-6 Saturday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Despite being outhit 10-5, the No. 12-ranked Razorbacks (19-4, 2-0) got all the power they needed from Gibson, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning, singled home a run in the fifth and belted a grand slam in the seventh to break open a close game. Gibson increased her batting average to .536 and has 8 home runs and 29 RBI for the season. Gibson had three of Arkansas' five hits.

Reliever Mary Haff pitched the final two innings and picked up the victory. She gave up two hits and two unearned runs. She struck out two.

Starter Bailey McCachren took the loss for 15th-ranked Tennessee (19-8, 0-2). Amanda Ayala and Ashley Morgan each hit home runs for the Lady Vols.

After Gibson's first home run gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead, the Razorbacks picked up two unearned runs in the second inning for a 4-0 advantage. Linnie Malkin scored when Spencer Prigge reached on a fielding error and KB Sides followed with a run-scoring single.

Tennessee cut Arkansas' lead to 4-3 after four innings and each team picked up a run in the fifth. Gibson's slam increased the Razorbacks' lead to 9-4. The Lady Vols scored two unearned runs in the seventh, but Haff got Kaitlin Parsons to strike out to end the game.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

UCA splits first two ASUN games

The University of Central Arkansas kicked off its ASUN Conference season in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, splitting two games against Florida Gulf Coast.

UCA (15-9, 1-0 ASUN) beat the Eagles 7-2 in the first game, scoring three of its runs in the final inning. Mary Kate Brown was one of four Bears with two hits, driving in a game-high four runs. Kayla Beaver pitched a complete game for UCA, giving up two earned runs.

The Bears lost 3-2 to Florida Gulf Coast (9-19, 2-3 ASUN) in the second game. Jordan Johnson allowed three earned runs in six innings, and the Bears' seven hits were their lowest since a 14-1 loss to Oklahoma State on March 11.

The two teams play again at noon today in Fort Myers.

-- Adam Cole

TRACK AND FIELD

Former UA star Morris wins gold

Former University of Arkansas athlete Sandi Morris won the gold medal in the women's pole vault Saturday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Morris cleared 15 feet, 9 inches to win the event. It was the second world title for Morris, who also won the event in 2018.

Former Arkansas athlete Tina Sutej took bronze in the pole vault, clearing 15 feet, 7 inches.

Also, Razorbacks volunteer coach Ryan Crouser earned a silver medal in the men's shot put.

Crouser's marked reached 71 feet, 11 1/2 inches as Darian Romani of Brazil won with a mark of 73 feet, 11 inches.

UCA men, UALR women lead way

The University of Central Arkansas men and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women teams won the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational Saturday in Conway.

With a score of 267 points, UCA’s men’s team finished ahead of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (193 points) for first. The Bears had nine first-place finishers, while the Golden Lions had one.

The UALR women scored 268 points, which were 47 more than the Bears, who finished in second. The Trojans had eight first-place finishers.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services