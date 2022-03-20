Sweet 16 party





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Shooting 27.6% from the field isn't a formula for advancing in the NCAA Tournament.

But the University of Arkansas basketball team survived its worst-shooting game of the season to beat New Mexico State 53-48 on Saturday night in KeyBank Center in a second-round NCAA Tournament game.

The Razorbacks (27-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year and will play No. 1 seed Gonzaga (28-3) in the West Region semifinals in San Francisco.

Arkansas is still playing despite hitting just 14 of 51 shots against the Aggies because the Razorbacks made 22 of 25 free throws and defended like their lives depended on it.

Senior guard Au'Diese Toney scored the Razorbacks' final basket with 6:07 left when he had a fast-break dunk to cap a 9-0 run that put Arkansas ahead 41-33.

The Razorbacks then hit 12 of 13 free throws in the final 5:24, including 7 of 7 by Chris Lykes.

"I knew as the game was going on, it was always a dog fight," Lykes said. "It was tough for both teams to score.

"I knew at the end of the game, if it was close, it would come down to free throws. Just understanding that you have to knock those down. It was really crucial for us. "

The Razorbacks came into the game leading the nation in free throws made (591) and attempted (781). Saturday night was the 12th time they had made at least 20 free throws in a game this season.

"Free throws have been our identity the whole year," said Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who had 10 points and 15 rebounds and hit 4 of 4 free throws. "Getting to the free-throw line and hitting free throws.

"Our offense wasn't clicking, so we just stayed aggressive and tried to get to the line. Every time we stepped up to the line, we stepped up there confident."

A senior guard who transferred from Miami, Lykes has hit 87.1% of his free throws (108 of 129) this season. He was fouled by Sir'Jabari Rice on a three-point attempt with 5:24 left and hit all three free throws for a 44-36 Arkansas lead.

Lykes also hit two free throws with 20 seconds left and two with 1.8 seconds left to give the Razorbacks leads of 50-46 and 52-48.

"We knew that Chris was going to knock down the free throws at the end," Williams said. "Everybody was."

Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis was 0 of 6 from the field, but he hit two free trows with 41.8 seconds left to push the Razorbacks' lead to 48-43.

While Davis was at the line, he and New Mexico State star guard Teddy Allen carried on a conversation.

"Devo and Teddy were going at each other a little bit, and Teddy was talking trash to him," Williams said. "We were just having fun with the game."

Williams said he was "super confident" Davis would hit the free throws despite failing to make a field goal attempt.

"We work on free throws every day at practice," Williams said. "In big-time situations, too."

Arkansas hit 42 of 50 free throws in its first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games, including 20 of 25 on Thursday night when the Razorbacks beat Vermont 75-71. They hit 8 of 10 free throws to close out the victory.

"We've been a great free-throw shooting team all year," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We literally work on it every day, and it's not easy, the drill that we do.

"A lot of times we're holding the plane up when we're leaving town, and some of the coaches will say, 'Hey, Skip, perfect free throw. We have to get out of here. The plane is leaving.'

"Sometimes a drill takes 22 minutes. It's taxing, but I think what it does is it puts guys under game pressure in a closed practice setting, which is hard to create."

All-America senior guard JD Notae hit 7 of 8 free throws and led the Razorbacks with 18 points before fouling out with 1:22 left.

Toney scored seven points, but more importantly helped keep Allen under control.

Allen, who scored 37 points in New Mexico State's 70-63 victory over Connecticut on Thursday night and averages 19.8, scored 12 against the Razorbacks and shot 5 of 16 from the field.

Toney, who played 39 minutes and 32 seconds, had the defensive assignment on Allen, while also getting help from his teammates.

"From a defensive standpoint, Au'Diese Toney, the way that he played individually tonight was as good as any defender that I've ever coached," Musselman said. "And then collectively the team being able to adjust in a short turnaround and be able to switch timeout after timeout into different coverages.

"The guys just did an incredible job. We were worried about giving them too much in a short amount of time, but I mean, these guys play so hard.

"It was obviously not a cosmetically pleasing offensive game, but the toughness and the resilience and the way that we played defense is incredible."

Arkansas used a 17-2 run to take a 24-11 lead in the first half, but New Mexico State closed within 26-17 at half-time on a four-point play by Clayton Henry with 1.9 seconds left. Henry hit hit a three-point basket, was fouled by Davis and added the free throw.

The Aggies took a 32-31 lead on Johnny McCants' layup with 8:06 left.

Arkansas then regained the lead when Williams for good, 34-33, when Williams hit two free throws with 7:55 left.

McCants led the Aggies (27-7) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

"We made a heck of a run the second half," New Mexico State Coach Chris Jans said. "Got the lead eventually, and then they went on a pretty good run, and we could never quite get over top of them after that."

The Aggies had 19 turnovers that the Razorbacks converted into 15 points.

"We had to pick up on the defensive side," Williams said of the key to Arkansas' late rally. "We had to get stops and turn them into offensive plays for us."

Musselman joked after the game -- with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek standing nearby -- that he was thankful the Razorbacks struggles to make shots didn't get him fired.

"I'm glad I still have a job after that offensive performance," Musselman said. "I could have walked off the floor, and Hunter could have said he was looking for a new coach.

"I'll put a lot of that on me maybe offensively because it was a really short turnaround [between games], but I probably spent too much time defensively on what we were going to do and maybe didn't spend enough time tweaking some of our offensive sets."

Fortunately for Musselman and the Razorbacks, they came through at the free-throw line.





Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) dunks the ball during the first half of Saturday’s second-round NCAA tournament game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





