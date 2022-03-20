Swings Save The Day: Nunn supports ‘Hamilton’ cast when show must go on

FYI

‘Hamilton’

Fun Facts

(Technical Version)

1. There are about 25 crew members backstage that run “Hamilton,” plus all the cast, managers and other people that help make the show happen. Total, there are nearly 60 people working to make the show happen every night.

2. It takes 13 53-foot trailers to move “Hamilton.”

3. There are 350-plus lighting instruments in “Hamilton.”

4. There are more than 1,000 light clues.

5. The sound team is utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Some of the speakers can change where sound is physically directed using electronic waves, while others are the first of their kind to be used in production, literally serial numbers 001-004.

6. The show has its own special color fabric. The camel colors are referred to as HAMIL-TAN.

7. Almost all the brick and wood on the set is fake. But what might surprise people the most is that the back wall and some of the side walls are actually a soft drop expertly painted to look like real brick.

8. The show deck is only 9 inches tall, but within it are housed all the motors, encoders, drivers and other mechanisms needed to make the turn table work. They all travel within the deck so that crews can quickly set up the turn table and ring in every city.

9. A catwalk flies in at intermission. Be on the lookout for the subtle change that represents the continued building of America.

10. There are more than 50 different types of paper props in the show.

11. There are more than 20 hidden prop boxes around the set.

12. Larger props/tables/candle carts fly up and out of the way in the wings throughout the show to make more space for the cast.

13. All the shoes are custom made for each performer.

14. The men’s shirts are made by a company called Darcy Clothing, dedicated to the style of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice.”

15. The King’s white wigs are made of yak hair. His crown weighs 2.5 pounds and has a microphone hidden inside it.

— Courtesy Walton Arts Center

Just as Alexander Hamilton depends on many characters throughout the musical bearing his name, behind the scenes, there are cast members who support the supporting characters. In costume at a moment's notice for the touring production of "Hamilton" is Desmond Nunn, who serves not only as an understudy for the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton but as a swing for other characters. As if that's not enough, he is also the co-dance captain.

"My favorite role that I cover is Laurens/Philip Hamilton. He has such an amazing arc in the show, and his character and aspirations line up with a lot of mine," Nunn explains in an email interview with What's Up!

According to backstage.com, the difference between a swing and an understudy is: "A swing is an off-stage performer responsible for covering any number of ensemble tracks, sometimes as many as 12 or more. An understudy is a performer cast in the ensemble of a musical (or a minor role in a play) who is responsible for covering a lead or supporting role. A standby is an off-stage performer whose sole responsibility is to cover the lead (usually a star) in a production."

Playbill contends that "swings have some of the most mentally taxing jobs in theater as, by definition, they are responsible for understudying multiple ensemble tracks (sometimes all of the ensemble tracks) in a show." They are so vital that Jan. 19 is deemed National Swing Day.

"Being a swing is tough no matter what show you are in," Nunn explains. "I think the toughest aspect of a swing in this particular production is that there are so many details, and the show travels. It's tough to keep a handle on your mental stability when you are constantly being the person needing to show when no one else can!

"The benefit is that you get to dive deeper into the work. Having five or six perspectives on the show helps inform a lot of character choices."

Dancing led Nunn to the theater. He says that in college he was advised to take an acting class.

"My artistic director in college told me the best dancers took acting classes. He didn't have to tell me twice. I signed up for acting classes right after class," he says.

“And me? I’m the damn fool that shot him.” — Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” (Courtesy Photo/Joan Marcus)

