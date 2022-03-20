Syria’s Assad goes to UAE for talks on strengthening ties

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian President Bashar Assad was in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, his office said, marking his first visit to an Arab country since Syria's civil war broke out in 2011.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, the office said that Assad met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai. The two discussed expanding relations between their countries, Assad's office said.

The visit sends a signal that the UAE is willing to reengage with Syria's once widely shunned president. It comes against the backdrop of the raging war in Ukraine where Assad's main ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is pressing on with a military offensive that's now in its fourth week. Syria has supported Russia's invasion, blaming the West as having provoked it.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out 11 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria's population. Large parts of Syria have been destroyed and reconstruction would cost tens of billions of dollars.

Arab and Western countries generally blamed Assad for the deadly crackdown on the 2011 protests that evolved into civil war, and supported the opposition in the early days of the conflict.

When asked about Assad's visit to the UAE, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. was "profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize Bashar Al-Assad, who remains responsible and accountable for the death and suffering of countless Syrians, the displacement of more than half of the pre-war Syrian population, and the arbitrary detention and disappearance of over 150,000 Syrian men, women and children."

Assad has only visited Russia and Iran during Syria's civil war. Tehran has given the Syrian government billions of dollars in aid and sent Iran-backed fighters to battle alongside his forces -- assistance that, along with Russian air power, has helped Assad during the fighting.

With the war having fallen into a stalemate and Assad recovering control over most of the country thanks to military assistance from his two allies, Arab countries have inched closer toward restoring ties with the Syrian leader in recent years.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Syria in late 2018. Last fall, the Emirati foreign minister flew to Damascus for a meeting with Assad, the first visit by the country's top diplomat since 2011. The United States, a close Emirati partner, criticized the visit at the time, saying it would not support any normalization with Assad's government.

The UAE's state-run WAM news agency said the country's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Syria's Bashar al-Assad at his palace in Abu Dhabi.

At the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed expressed hope "this visit would be the beginning of peace and stability for Syria and tee entire region."

The report said Assad briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the latest developments in Syria and the two leaders discussed mutual interests in the Arab world. Assad was reported to have left the UAE later on Friday from Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed to Assad that Syria remains a "fundamental pillar of Arab security" and that he hopes the UAE can facilitate its development. The leaders also discussed the importance of "the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and withdrawal of foreign forces," the report added.

The statement said Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's desire to "discover new paths of constructive cooperation" with Syria and made no reference to the war.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel DeBre of The Associated Press.