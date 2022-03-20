Taking your house on the road

The snazzy copper-colored Airstream Interstate van has a price tag of $199,786.

At its core is a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, a tall, sleek vehicle with a base price of $38,000; you've probably seen them running around town, as Amazon.com uses lots of them as delivery vehicles.

The Airstream Interstate includes modifications that are responsible for its nearly $200,000 cost, among them heated swiveling leather captain's chairs, a two-burner gas stove, a flex bed (converts from twin to king), Corian countertops, a microwave, a dishwasher, a shower, built-in drawers and shelves, an aircraft aluminum storage system, a refrigerator, a powered armless awning, LED lighting, and a portable air compressor. To name a few.

We encountered this opulent conveyance at the annual Arkansas RV Show, held recently at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. The Sprinter is a favorite platform of many because it comes with its own power source (a seven-speed turbo-diesel engine) and doesn't require a separate vehicle (usually a high-horsepower pickup) to tow it.

The show, which attracts an enthusiastic crowd--many of them in serious-looking conversations with confident logo-shirt-wearing sales people--displays everything from cute teardrop-shaped Bushwacker trailers (basically mobile bedrooms with a small sink, two-burner cooktop, 12-volt cooler, and lots of storage nooks, priced at $12,995) to enormous, elaborate rolling homes with split-level interiors (a bedroom with a king-size bed and a bathroom with walk-in shower and double sinks is up a short flight of stairs), a tautly designed kitchen with stainless steel full-size double-door refrigerator, microwave and oven and U-shaped dinette, window roller shades, a water heater, glass fireplace, loads of TV screens, built-in stereo speakers, and closets with hanger bars. This particular model had a Sold sign on it; a similar model's price was $69,995.

There are worse ways to spend a chilly February afternoon than snooping around living spaces that others find desirable; it's like going to real estate open houses when you have no intention of relocating. But then, sometimes you stumble upon The One--the house you can't live without-- which probably happens a lot at RV shows like this one.

According to the RV Industry Association (rvia.org), recreational vehicle ownership has been steadily growing for decades, with 62 percent more RV owners in 2021 than in 2001. "The dramatic rise in RV popularity since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 signaled a fundamental change in the way Americans travel, vacation, and live."

Demand for RV units grew month over month in 2021, the association reports. And despite maintenance costs, crowded campgrounds, driving challenges (an RV handles differently than a Mini Cooper; it takes practice), unpredictable gas prices, cramped living spaces, and pricey insurance, RV owners report high levels of customer satisfaction.

"Today, one in five leisure travelers are considering purchasing an RV, and four in 10 leisure travelers would consider an RV trip," said RV Industry Association president and CEO Craig Kirby. "This bodes very well for the future growth of the industry and is a strong indicator of the lasting popularity of RVing."

Traveling in an RV, or setting one up as a getaway residence on a scenic property, can also help cope with the ongoing pandemic. There's no need to stay in hotels with guests who may not share your approach to covid-19 precautions, and it's cheaper to cook or pick up takeaway meals when you have a pleasant place to consume them than it is to dine at restaurants.

You can get around the country while staying out of crowded airports where fellow travelers may be frazzled--and short-tempered--by delays and covid restrictions.

And you can take your pets without having to track down a pet-friendly accommodation that often charges a hefty fee and sometimes limits dog size. According to Consumer Reports, Amy Burkert, who runs pet-travel website GoPetFriendly.com, considers $20 per night per pet to be reasonable, although some hotels charge $100 or more.

RV show sales reps are happy to point this out to visitors, along with handing out free tote bags, snack-size Snickers bars, and inviting all to enter drawings for giveaways. Their hospitality may be enough to convince some to go all-in on road-running vacation gear.

But if you don't like to drive (I used to, until people forgot how to use turn signals and are texting and chatting and messing around with Spotify settings while on the road), it's probably best to rein in those inchoate open-road yearnings before they harden into determined (and indeterred) desire.

After all, sooner or later life will return to normal, right? Right?

