OPINION | LET'S TALK: Talkmistress hits the zone with Myzone

During Zoom workouts at winter's beginning, I'd begun to notice that my trainer, Kameelah Harris, and the other WOW Fitness family members who were present in the gym had begun to make references to the monitor, by which getting into certain zone "colors" became the goal for the cardio exercises we were doing.

Whatever, I thought. That's for them young folks. I'm not fooling with any of that.

Riiiight. Next thing I knew, I was being gifted with ... my very own Myzone heart monitor/belt. Thanks, Kameelah!

Let me back up. Myzone is an oval-shaped contraption that clips to a belt worn below the heart and connects users with their Myzone-utilizing fitness clubs or gyms. Users can also connect and become "friends" with gymmates so that they can keep up with each other's workouts. (You, too, can compete with your mates or simply envy their determination as you snarf potato chips while watching Netflix.)

And yes, the Myzone zones are gaily color-coded: gray, blue, green, yellow and red — "directly tied to your estimated MHR (max heart rate) in the Myzone system," according to Myzone's support website. Here's a breakdown: Gray Zone: 50-59% of MHR; Blue Zone: 60-69%; Green Zone: 70-79%; Yellow Zone: 80-89%; Red Zone: 90-100%.

Users may earn what are called MEPs — "an acronym for Myzone Effort Points, and it's the metric by which everything is measured in the fitness tracking system," according to the blog at Myzone.org. "MEPs are earned by exercising in your target heart rate zones over a period of time. The more effort you put into each of your workouts, the more MEPs you earn." You can keep up with MEPs earned on the phone app display or, if at the gym, on the Group Display screen — which, again, either ignites your competitive spirit ... or makes you grumble about having enough of a problem trying to keep up with your glasses and dentures.

Users are to earn 1,300 MEPs per month for rankings. Earn that in a month, you reach Iron status. Earn 1,300 MEPs per month for three months in a row, you get a Bronze ranking. "As you earn MEPs, you'll have the chance to rank ... all the way to Diamond and maybe all the way to the Hall of Fame," according to Myzone.

My first thought was that Kameelah and the rest of the WOW Fitness gang would now know whenever I decided to head for the bed or couch instead of doing my post-Zoom class Peloton cardio and Saturday bike-dance workouts. Shoot, there was probably a couch-potato readout hidden somewhere on this thing, complete with little potato chip/cookie/cupcake icons, that tattles as of what level a user's fitness and nutrition level sinks at any given time.

But before finding that out, I had to jump the hurdle of getting Myzone going.

I suspected things would be interesting when taking the Myzone gizmo out of its box. I immediately dropped the module and thought I'd broken it. It took me a while to realize that I needed to A. like, sign up on the danged app; B. make sure my phone's Bluetooth was on; C. allow the app to "find" the monitor to sync with it; and D. allow for said syncing every time I put the monitor belt on.

I wrestled with the Myzone. The first couple of workouts didn't properly register and I pronounced the device dead. I wanted to rename it: Mypain, or perhaps Mypest. But I finally figured everything out and got it working for several weeks.

Then, week before last, the device appeared to malfunction. Gave me credit for only 15 minutes of my workout and didn't properly register my zones or credit me my MEPs. The next workout, it didn't even give me 15 minutes of credit, and no MEPS were awarded. The readout kept showing a battery symbol but according to the symbol the battery was fully charged. What they hey? I texted Kameelah and again pronounced the thing dead.

"We gotta figure this out!" Kameelah, who's got degrees in engineering, tactfully texted back instead of calling me a clueless old right-brainer.

Saturday before last, I decided to give Myzone one more try. This time, something told me to unscrew the battery door, pop the battery out, pop it back in and screw the door shut tightly.

The device came back to life and worked like a charm that day. I began to suspect the battery had become loose, especially in light of the fact that I'd opened the door and fiddled with the battery when I previously proclaimed the device as having malfunctioned.

It's like Mama used to say: Shut the door.

Myzone is advertised as "a unique heart rate monitor" that "doesn't measure speed, cadence, or weight lifted. It measures the effort put in by your heart. This means beginners can take on gym bunnies and come out on top."

It also means I can grumble to myself because I have to almost push a boulder up a hill to get in the yellow whereas several of my Myzone connections seem to be able to get, and stay, in the yellow every time they so much as lift a fingernail.

One WOW instructor's workout charts look like those nutritional charts put out by the people who encourage us to "eat fruits/veggies in a variety of colors" ... a bit of blue, a bit of green, a whole lot of yellow, spots of red. I get up to yellow a few seconds every once in a while; otherwise, my envy chart shows a steady green.

But at least this thing is working. For now.

